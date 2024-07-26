Academik America Expands European Footprint: Loncom True Vision appointed as the Registered Training Provider in Ireland

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Academik America has appointed Loncom True Vision, a leading Irish organization with expertise in consulting, coaching, advising, training and project management, as a Registered Training Provider of ARTiBA certifications in Ireland. This marks a significant milestone in providing access to robust certification mechanisms, knowledge, and expertise in AI within Ireland.

“With a promising outlook for the Irish IT market, this will enable Loncom True Vision to enrich its training portfolio with essential AI skills and offer specialized exam preparation for the ARTiBA certification programs. Together, we aim to empower professionals in Ireland with the expertise and certifications required to excel in today's complex technology landscape and drive organizational success," said Aariya Goel, Managing Director at Academik America.

Ireland has emerged as a hub for technology and innovation, driven by the country’s robust tech ecosystem and supportive government policies. The growing demand for skilled AI professionals highlights the need for targeted training solutions. "We are delighted to partner with Academik America to bring ARTiBA certifications to our clients", said Liam Dillon, Senior Consultant at Loncom True Vision. This aligns seamlessly with our mission to empower organizations and professionals with the skills and expertise required to thrive in an AI-driven future. We are poised to address the industry’s skills gap, ensuring that our clients remains at the forefront of AI innovation and development.

About Loncom True Vision

Loncom True Vision has established itself as a trusted partner in organizational transformation, with a proven track record of excellence in coaching, advising, consulting, and training. Their expertise in navigating complex changes and achieving strategic goals helps organizations build essential capabilities.

About ARTiBA

The Artificial Intelligence Board of America (ARTiBA) is the world’s leading standards and credentialing body in artificial intelligence and machine learning. ARTiBA partners with global leaders and stakeholders to revolutionize the future of Ai. Through its multi-platform knowledge framework, ARTiBA is dedicated to building the next generation of versatile Ai talent capable of working at the frontier of technological advancements. ARTiBA programs are globally managed and distributed by Academik America, overseeing all tasks related to customer relationships, customer support, logistics, partner network, and administration of programs.

About Academik America

Academik America is dedicated to transforming global education. Operating in over 90 countries with more than 50 programs and partnerships with 200+ organizations, we have empowered over 250,000 individuals. We collaborate with educators, students, and businesses to create lasting impacts that benefit all stakeholders.

Deeply rooted in the education industry, we continuously research and innovate to enhance the design, delivery, and management of education. Through strategic partnerships with renowned organizations and institutions, Academik America offers expertise, solutions, and initiatives that transcend cultural, geographic, and economic boundaries.

Driven by our commitment and expertise, we strive to make a tangible impact in education, contributing to a brighter future for students and educators worldwide.