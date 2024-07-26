BNI and MegaMix Expo Unite to Transform Business Networking in Southern California

The image showcases a bustling expo environment with diverse professionals engaged in networking BNI's track record of generating $22.1B in member business and facilitating 14.6M referrals

Global Networking Leader Joins Forces with Premier SoCal Business Expo to Redefine Professional Connections

Master connectors are the unsung heroes of the business world,” — Mike Adray, Executive Director at BNI Founding Region

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Network International (BNI), the world’s leading business networking organization, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with MegaMix Expo, Southern California’s premier business exhibition event. This collaboration aims to revolutionize professional networking and referral generation in the region, with a focus on creating master connectors.

The partnership will debut at the upcoming MegaMix Expo, scheduled for August 7-8, 2024, at the Ontario Convention Center. This two-day event is expected to draw thousands of entrepreneurs, business leaders, and industry professionals from across the Inland Empire and beyond.

BNI’s involvement will bring its proven networking strategies to the expo, enhancing the event’s already robust platform for business growth and collaboration. Attendees can expect specialized networking sessions, workshops on relationship-building techniques, and opportunities to connect with BNI’s extensive network of professionals.

Alexis Salamanca, Director of Operations at MegaMix Expo, emphasized the critical role of relationships in business success: “In the world of business, the people you know are often more valuable than the things you own. Strong relationships are the bedrock of success, fostering trust, opening doors, and creating opportunities that no amount of capital alone can buy.”

The partnership aims to address a common phenomenon in business networking: why some individuals generate the majority of referrals and secure the best customers. BNI and MegaMix Expo will focus on teaching attendees how to become “master connectors” - individuals who excel at creating business relationships between others based on core values and mutual self-interest.

“Master connectors are the unsung heroes of the business world,” said Mike Adray, Executive Director at BNI Founding Region. “They don’t promote themselves or talk about their accomplishments. Instead, they focus on building and deepening relationships between others. This skill is arguably the most important in business today.”

The event will feature workshops and seminars dedicated to developing master connector skills, including:

1. The art of introducing people and facilitating meaningful connections

2. Strategies for identifying mutual interests and values between potential business partners

3. Techniques for nurturing long-term business relationships

4. How to become a trusted resource in your industry network

This partnership comes at a crucial time when businesses are seeking innovative ways to rebuild and strengthen their networks in the post-pandemic era. The combination of BNI’s structured networking approach and MegaMix Expo’s diverse business showcase promises to create an unparalleled environment for meaningful connection and business growth.

Join us for live Mini-Workshops on how to effectively network, and become a Master Connector, at the MegaMix Expo!

For more information about the event and to register, visit www.megamixexpo.com.

About BNI:

Business Network International (BNI) is the world’s largest and most successful business networking organization. Founded in 1985, BNI has over 280,000 members in more than 10,000 chapters worldwide. BNI’s Visitor Day program provides an opportunity for businesses to network and grow through structured, positive, and professional word-of-mouth programs.

