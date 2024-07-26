FTC and Justice Department to Host First Public Strike Force on Unfair and Illegal Pricing Meeting

The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice (DOJ) will virtually cohost the first public meeting of the Strike Force on Unfair and Illegal Pricing (Strike Force) on Thursday, August 1, 2024, to discuss Strike Force enforcement actions taken to lower prices for Americans.

The meeting will convene with an open-press session with remarks by FTC Chair Lina M. Khan, Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer, Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division Jonathan S. Kanter, and Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division Brian M. Boynton. Senior officials from other agencies will then offer remarks as well. The remainder of the meeting will move to a closed-door, private discussion of enforcement-related matters.

The Strike Force meeting’s open session will begin at 3:30pm ET. The agenda for the public portion of the event will be posted on the FTC’s website prior to the event. A link to view the open virtual meeting will be posted on the FTC’s website the day of the event.

In March 2024, at the sixth meeting of the White House Competition Council, President Biden announced the launch of the Strike Force to strengthen interagency efforts to root out and stop illegal corporate behavior that hikes prices on American families through anti-competitive, unfair, deceptive, or fraudulent business practices.

The Strike Force’s membership also includes the Department of Agriculture, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Transportation, Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Communications Commission, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.