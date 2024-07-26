LegalZoom.com, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises LegalZoom.com, Inc. (“Legal Zoom” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LZ) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Legal Zoom investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Legal Zoom announced on July 9, 2024, that its CEO would resign “effective immediately” because it had “decided that now is the right time for this transition.” The Company also significantly lowered its revenue guidance for the fiscal year.

