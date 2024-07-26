Submit Release
Meridian Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results and Announces a Quarterly Dividend of $0.125 per Common Share

MALVERN, Pa., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)((Unaudited) June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2023
Income:          
Net income $ 3,326   $ 2,676   $ 4,645
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.30   $ 0.24   $ 0.41
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1) $ 7,072   $ 6,419   $ 6,607
(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix          
  • Commercial loans, excluding leases, increased $40.7 million, or 3%, for the quarter and $112.3 million, or 8%, year over year.
  • Total assets at June 30, 2024 were $2.4 billion, compared to $2.3 billion at March 31, 2024 and $2.2 billion at June 30, 2023.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income was $7.1 million for the quarter, with $545 thousand from the mortgage division.
  • Net interest margin was 3.06% for the second quarter of 2024, with a loan yield of 7.31%.
  • On July 25, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, payable August 19, 2024 to shareholders of record as of August 12, 2024.

Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented:

“Our second quarter earnings showed significant improvement from the first quarter, increasing by 24.3% to $3.3 million, or $0.30 per share. Key highlights include a steady net interest margin at 3.06% for the quarter and a quarterly profit in our mortgage segment. Total loan growth in the first half was 6.5% as we continue to bring on new relationships and take advantage of market disruption. Real estate loan growth is particularly strong in residential and multi-family, which are both in high demand.

The Philadelphia metro region remains healthy, with a continued shortage of homes for sale. A recent comment from DR Horton highlighted that the US needs 5 million more homes nationally to meet demand, a deficiency that is evident in our region. Private equity’s significant ownership and rental of homes nationally contributes to this problem. Despite these challenges our volume has improved from 2023, and if rates come down the demand could strengthen.

Meridian continues to gain market share in our region. While navigating the rate rise has presented some obstacles, our core businesses remain healthy. We are excited about our prospects and the generally stable economic landscape.”   

Select Condensed Financial Information

  As of or for the quarter ended (Unaudited)
  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Income:                  
Net income $ 3,326     $ 2,676     $ 571     $ 4,005     $ 4,645  
Basic earnings per common share   0.30       0.24       0.05       0.36       0.42  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.30       0.24       0.05       0.35       0.41  
Net interest income   16,846       16,609       16,942       17,224       17,098  
                   
Balance Sheet:                  
Total assets $ 2,351,584     $ 2,292,923     $ 2,246,193     $ 2,230,971     $ 2,206,877  
Loans, net of fees and costs   1,988,535       1,956,315       1,895,806       1,885,629       1,859,839  
Total deposits   1,915,436       1,900,696       1,823,462       1,808,645       1,782,605  
Non-interest bearing deposits   224,040       220,581       239,289       244,668       269,174  
Stockholders' equity   162,382       159,936       158,022       155,114       153,962  
                   
Balance Sheet Average Balances:                  
Total assets $ 2,319,295     $ 2,269,047     $ 2,219,340     $ 2,184,384     $ 2,166,575  
Total interest earning assets   2,222,177       2,173,212       2,121,068       2,086,602       2,070,640  
Loans, net of fees and costs   1,972,740       1,944,187       1,891,170       1,876,648       1,847,736  
Total deposits   1,919,954       1,823,523       1,820,532       1,782,140       1,775,444  
Non-interest bearing deposits   229,040       233,255       254,025       253,485       266,675  
Stockholders' equity   162,119       159,822       157,210       156,271       154,183  
                   
Performance Ratios (Annualized):                  
Return on average assets   0.58 %     0.47 %     0.10 %     0.73 %     0.86 %
Return on average equity   8.25 %     6.73 %     1.44 %     10.17 %     12.08 %
                                       

Income Statement - Second Quarter 2024 Compared to First Quarter 2024

Net income for the second quarter increased $650 thousand, or 24.3%, to $3.3 million mainly due to a seasonal increase in net operating income from the mortgage division, as well as increased net interest income and lower quarterly provision for credit losses. Net interest income increased $237 thousand, or 1.4%, on a tax equivalent basis, as commercial loan fees of $238 thousand boosted overall interest income and out-paced the increase in interest expense. Non-interest income increased $1.3 million or 15.8%, reflecting the improved level of mortgage banking income. Non-interest expense increased $844 thousand, or 4.6%, due primarily to an increase in salaries and benefits expense, loan expenses and advertising and promotion. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in professional fees. Detailed explanations of the major categories of income and expense follow below.

Net Interest income

The rate/volume analysis table below analyzes dollar changes in the components of interest income and interest expense as they relate to the change in balances (volume) and the change in interest rates (rate) of tax-equivalent net interest income for the periods indicated and allocated by rate and volume. Changes in interest income and/or expense related to changes attributable to both volume and rate have been allocated proportionately based on the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each category.

  Quarter Ended                
(dollars in thousands) June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  $ Change   % Change   Change due
to rate		   Change due
to volume
Interest income:                      
Cash and cash equivalents   331     300   $ 31     10.3 %   $ (2 )   $ 33  
Investment securities - taxable   1,324     1,251     73     5.8 %     38       35  
Investment securities - tax exempt (1)   403     405     (2 )   (0.5)%     5       (7 )
Loans held for sale   572     323     249     77.1 %     (3 )     252  
Loans held for investment (1)   35,916     35,018     898     2.6 %     381       517  
Total loans   36,488     35,341     1,147     3.2 %     378       769  
Total interest income $ 38,546   $ 37,297   $ 1,249     3.3 %   $ 419     $ 830  
Interest expense:                      
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,279   $ 1,367   $ (88 )   (6.4)%   $ (28 )   $ (60 )
Money market and savings deposits   8,265     7,855     410     5.2 %     284       126  
Time deposits   9,447     8,170     1,277     15.6 %     121       1,156  
Total interest - bearing deposits   18,991     17,392     1,599     9.2 %     377       1,222  
Borrowings   1,851     2,435     (584 )   (24.0)%     (20 )     (564 )
Subordinated debentures   777     779     (2 )   (0.3)%     (2 )      
Total interest expense   21,619     20,606     1,013     4.9 %     355       658  
Net interest income differential $ 16,927   $ 16,691   $ 236     1.41 %   $ 64     $ 172  
(1) Reflected on a tax-equivalent basis.                    
                     

Interest income increased $1.2 million quarter-over-quarter on a tax equivalent basis, driven by the increased levels of average earning assets. Average earning assets increased by $49.0 million contributing $830 thousand to the increase. In addition, the yield on earnings assets increased 8 basis points during the period, which benefited from commercial loan fees.

Average total loans, excluding residential loans for sale, increased $28.5 million resulting in an increase in interest income of $517 thousand. The largest drivers of this increase were commercial, commercial real estate, and small business loans which on a combined basis increased $36.0 million on average, partially offset by a decrease in average leases of $13.2 million. Home equity, residential real estate, consumer and other loans held in portfolio increased on a combined basis $5.9 million on average. The yield on total loans increased 7 basis points and the yield on cash and investments increased 13 basis points on a combined basis.

Total interest expense increased $1.0 million, quarter-over-quarter, due to higher levels of deposits, particularly time deposits. Interest expense on total deposits increased $1.6 million while interest expense on borrowings decreased $584 thousand. Non-interest bearing balances decreased $6.7 million on average, while time deposits increased $94.7 million on average. The cost of deposits increased 14 basis points to 3.98% causing an increase of $377 thousand in interest expense. Interest expense on borrowings decreased $564 thousand due to volume changes as average borrowings decreased $46.0 million for the period, while the cost of borrowings were relatively flat period over period.

Overall the net interest margin decreased 3 basis points to 3.06% as the cost of funds outpaced the increase in yield on earnings assets.

Provision for Credit Losses

The overall provision for credit losses is comprised of expected loan loss recorded for funded loans as well as unfunded loan commitments. The overall expense for the second quarter decreased $186 thousand to $2.7 million, from $2.9 million in the first quarter, with the provision for unfunded loan commitments representing an increase of $34 thousand of the combined provision during the current quarter. The second quarter provision for funded loans of $2.6 million was driven by an increase in overall loan portfolio growth as well as an increase in net charge-offs during the quarter, offset somewhat by a decrease in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans. This decline in the overall provision was also positively impacted by favorable changes in certain portfolio baseline loss rates and some macroeconomic factors underlying the funded loss model.

Non-interest income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

  Quarter Ended        
(Dollars in thousands) June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  $ Change   % Change
Mortgage banking income $ 5,420     $ 3,634     $ 1,786     49.1 %
Wealth management income   1,444       1,317       127     9.6 %
SBA loan income   785       986       (201 )   (20.4)%
Earnings on investment in life insurance   215       207       8     3.9 %
Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments   203       75       128     170.7 %
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale   (29 )     (2 )     (27 )   1350.0 %
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment   (24 )     (175 )     151     (86.3)%
Net loss on hedging activity   (63 )     (19 )     (44 )   231.6 %
Other   1,293       1,961       (668 )   (34.1)%
Total non-interest income $ 9,244     $ 7,984     $ 1,260     15.8 %
                             

Total non-interest income increased $1.3 million, or 15.8%, quarter-over-quarter as mortgage banking income increased $1.8 million, or 49.1%. Mortgage loan sales increased $68.3 million or 52.6% quarter over quarter driving higher gain on sale income at a slightly lower margin. SBA and other income decreased $869 thousand combined due to lower levels of SBA loan sales and other mortgage related fees. SBA loans sold for the quarter-ended June 30, 2024 totaled $12.1 million, down $3.4 million, or 21.7%, compared to the quarter-ended March 31, 2024. The gross margin on SBA sales was 8.8% for the quarter, up from 8.1% for the previous quarter. Contributing to the increased margin on sale was an increase in the average yield on loans sold over the prior quarter.

Non-interest expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

  Quarter Ended        
(Dollars in thousands) June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  $ Change   % Change
Salaries and employee benefits $ 11,437   $ 10,573   $ 864     8.2 %
Occupancy and equipment   1,230     1,233     (3 )   (0.2)%
Professional fees   1,029     1,498     (469 )   (31.3)%
Advertising and promotion   989     748     241     32.2 %
Data processing and software   1,506     1,532     (26 )   (1.7)%
Pennsylvania bank shares tax   274     274         %
Other   2,553     2,316     237     10.2 %
Total non-interest expense $ 19,018   $ 18,174   $ 844     4.6 %
                         

Salaries and employee benefits increased $864 thousand overall, with bank and wealth segments combined having increased $80 thousand, and the mortgage segment increased $784 thousand. Mortgage segment salaries, commissions, and employee benefits are impacted by volume and therefore increased as originations increased $85.4 million over the prior quarter.

Professional fees decreased $469 thousand during the current quarter due to lower legal expenses. Advertising and promotion expense increased $241 thousand from the prior quarter as a result of an increase in business development expenses. Other expense increased $237 thousand from the prior quarter due to an increase in employee travel and trainings, combined with an increase in FDIC premiums.

Balance Sheet - June 30, 2024 Compared to March 31, 2024

Total assets increased $58.7 million, or 2.6%, to $2.4 billion as of June 30, 2024 from $2.3 billion at March 31, 2024. This increase was driven by strong loan growth and an increase in investments. Interest-bearing cash increased $1.5 million, or 10.7%, to $15.6 million as of June 30, 2024, from March 31, 2024.

Portfolio loan growth was $33.1 million, or 1.7% quarter-over-quarter. The portfolio growth was generated from commercial & industrial loans which increased $24.3 million, or 7.4%, commercial mortgage loans which increased $11.9 million, or 1.6%, and small business loans which increased $4.9 million despite the sale of $12.1 million in small business loan during the quarter. Lease financings decreased $11.3 million, or 10.3% from March 31, 2024, partially offsetting the above noted loan growth, but this decline was expected as we continue to refocus away from lease originations. Other assets decreased by $10.2 million quarter-over-quarter due to certain SBA loan sales that settled after quarter-end.

Total deposits increased $14.7 million, or 0.8% quarter-over-quarter, due largely to higher levels of certificates of deposits. Time deposits increased $12.5 million, or 1.6%, from largely wholesale efforts, as customers continue to opt for higher rate term deposits. Money market accounts and savings accounts decreased a combined $10.0 million while interest bearing demand deposits increased $8.9 million. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $3.5 million. Overnight borrowings increased $41.5 million, or 28.4% quarter-over-quarter, in support of loan growth, particularly residential mortgage loans available for sale which are up over $25 million seasonally.

Total stockholders’ equity increased by $2.4 million from March 31, 2024, to $162.4 million as of June 30, 2024. Changes to equity for the current quarter included net income of $3.3 million, less dividends paid of $1.4 million, plus an increase of $361 thousand in other comprehensive income as the result of the positive impact that rising interest rates had on the investment portfolio. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 9.33% at June 30, 2024.

Asset Quality Summary

Non-performing assets decreased $604 thousand to $37.6 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $38.2 million at March 31, 2024. As a result of the decrease, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans decreased to 1.84% as of June 30, 2024, from 1.93% as of March 31, 2024, and the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 1.68% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 1.74% as of March 31, 2024. The changes were primarily the result of charge-offs in addition to principal paydowns of $645 thousand on 2 commercial loans classified as non-performing.

Meridian realized net charge-offs of 0.20% of total average loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared with 0.12% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The level of net charge-offs increased to $4.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $2.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Second quarter charge-offs were comprised of $1.3 million from small ticket equipment leases which are charged-off after becoming more than 120 days past due, a $1.3 million charge off of 1 commercial loan, and $1.4 million for SBA loans. There were recoveries of $237 thousand, largely related to leases.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment, excluding loans at fair value (a non-GAAP measure, see reconciliation in the Appendix), was 1.10% as of June 30, 2024 compared to 1.19% as of March 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2024 there were specific reserves of $7.2 million against individually evaluated loans, a decrease of $1.3 million from $8.5 million in specific reserves as of March 31, 2024. The specific reserve decline over the prior quarter was the result of a drop in both commercial and SBA loan related reserves driven by charge-offs.

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Through its 17 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC.

“Safe Harbor” Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Meridian Corporation’s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “pro forma,” “looking forward,” “would,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Meridian Corporation’s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; increased competitive pressures; changes in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Meridian Corporation, in particular; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; among others, could cause Meridian Corporation’s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Meridian Corporation cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Meridian Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank.

Contact: Christopher J. Annas
484.568.5001
CAnnas@meridianbanker.com 

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Quarter Ended
  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023
Earnings and Per Share Data:                  
Net income $ 3,326     $ 2,676     $ 571     $ 4,005     $ 4,645  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.30     $ 0.24     $ 0.05     $ 0.36     $ 0.42  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.30     $ 0.24     $ 0.05     $ 0.35     $ 0.41  
Common shares outstanding   11,191       11,186       11,183       11,178       11,178  
                   
Performance Ratios:                  
Return on average assets (2)   0.58 %     0.47 %     0.10 %     0.73 %     0.86 %
Return on average equity (2)   8.25       6.73       1.44       10.17       12.08  
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (2)   3.06       3.09       3.18       3.29       3.33  
Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent) (2)   6.98       6.90       6.81       6.76       6.57  
Cost of funds (2)   4.10       4.00       3.81       3.63       3.39  
Efficiency ratio   72.89 %     73.90 %     78.63 %     79.09 %     74.80 %
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans   0.20 %     0.12 %     0.11 %     0.05 %     0.05 %
Non-performing loans to total loans   1.84       1.93       1.76       1.53       1.44  
Non-performing assets to total assets   1.68       1.74       1.58       1.38       1.32  
Allowance for credit losses to:                  
Total loans held for investment   1.09       1.18       1.17       1.04       1.09  
Total loans held for investment (excluding loans at fair value) (1)   1.10       1.19       1.17       1.05       1.10  
Non-performing loans   57.66 %     60.59 %     65.48 %     67.61 %     73.97 %
                   
Capital Ratios:                  
Book value per common share $ 14.51     $ 14.30     $ 14.13     $ 13.88     $ 13.77  
Tangible book value per common share $ 14.17     $ 13.96     $ 13.78     $ 13.53     $ 13.42  
Total equity/Total assets   6.91 %     6.98 %     7.04 %     6.95 %     6.98 %
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation (1)   6.76       6.82       6.87       6.79       6.81  
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank (1)   8.85       8.93       8.94       8.89       8.54  
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank   9.33       9.42       9.46       9.65       9.22  
Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank   9.84       9.87       10.10       10.82       10.35  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank   9.84       9.87       10.10       10.82       10.35  
Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank   10.84 %     10.95 %     11.17 %     11.85 %     11.43 %
(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix                
(2) Annualized                  
                   

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2023
Interest income:                  
Loans and other finance receivables, including fees $ 36,486     $ 35,339     $ 32,215     $ 71,825     $ 61,632  
Securities - taxable   1,324       1,251       992       2,575       1,951  
Securities - tax-exempt   324       325       351       649       705  
Cash and cash equivalents   331       300       278       631       495  
Total interest income   38,465       37,215       33,836       75,680       64,783  
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   18,991       17,392       14,023       36,383       25,470  
Borrowings   2,628       3,214       2,715       5,842       4,538  
Total interest expense   21,619       20,606       16,738       42,225       30,008  
Net interest income   16,846       16,609       17,098       33,455       34,775  
Provision for credit losses   2,680       2,866       705       5,546       2,104  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   14,166       13,743       16,393       27,909       32,671  
Non-interest income:                  
Mortgage banking income   5,420       3,634       5,050       9,054       8,322  
Wealth management income   1,444       1,317       1,235       2,761       2,431  
SBA loan income   785       986       1,767       1,771       2,480  
Earnings on investment in life insurance   215       207       193       422       385  
Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments   203       75       183       278       114  
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale   (29 )     (2 )     (199 )     (31 )     (200 )
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment   (24 )     (175 )     (219 )     (199 )     (102 )
Net loss on hedging activity   (63 )     (19 )     (1 )     (82 )     (1 )
Net loss on sale of investment securities available-for-sale               (54 )           (54 )
Other   1,293       1,961       1,169       3,254       2,387  
Total non-interest income   9,244       7,984       9,124       17,228       15,762  
Non-interest expense:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   11,437       10,573       12,152       22,010       23,213  
Occupancy and equipment   1,230       1,233       1,140       2,463       2,384  
Professional fees   1,029       1,498       1,004       2,527       1,827  
Advertising and promotion   989       748       1,091       1,737       1,952  
Data processing and software   1,506       1,532       1,681       3,038       3,113  
Pennsylvania bank shares tax   274       274       245       548       490  
Other   2,553       2,316       2,302       4,869       4,425  
Total non-interest expense   19,018       18,174       19,615       37,192       37,404  
Income before income taxes   4,392       3,553       5,902       7,945       11,029  
Income tax expense   1,066       877       1,257       1,943       2,363  
Net income $ 3,326     $ 2,676     $ 4,645     $ 6,002     $ 8,666  
                   
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.30     $ 0.24     $ 0.42     $ 0.54     $ 0.78  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.30     $ 0.24     $ 0.41     $ 0.54     $ 0.75  
                   
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   11,096       11,088       11,062       11,092       11,167  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   11,150       11,201       11,304       11,178       11,494  
                                       

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023
Assets:                  
Cash and due from banks $ 8,457     $ 8,935     $ 10,067     $ 12,734     $ 10,576  
Interest-bearing deposits at other banks   15,601       14,092       46,630       47,025       36,290  
Cash and cash equivalents   24,058       23,027       56,697       59,759       46,866  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   159,141       150,996       146,019       122,218       126,668  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   35,089       35,157       35,781       36,232       36,463  
Equity investments   2,088       2,092       2,121       2,019       2,097  
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value   54,278       29,124       24,816       23,144       40,422  
Loans and other finance receivables, net of fees and costs   1,988,535       1,956,315       1,895,806       1,885,629       1,859,839  
Allowance for credit losses   (21,703 )     (23,171 )     (22,107 )     (19,683 )     (20,242 )
Loans and other finance receivables, net of the allowance for credit losses   1,966,832       1,933,144       1,873,699       1,865,946       1,839,597  
Restricted investment in bank stock   10,044       8,560       8,072       8,309       9,157  
Bank premises and equipment, net   13,114       13,451       13,557       13,310       13,234  
Bank owned life insurance   29,267       29,051       28,844       28,641       28,440  
Accrued interest receivable   9,973       9,864       9,325       8,984       7,651  
Other real estate owned   1,862       1,703       1,703       1,703       1,703  
Deferred income taxes   3,950       4,339       4,201       4,993       4,258  
Servicing assets   11,341       11,573       11,748       11,835       12,193  
Goodwill   899       899       899       899       899  
Intangible assets   2,869       2,920       2,971       3,022       3,073  
Other assets   26,779       37,023       25,740       39,957       34,156  
Total assets $ 2,351,584     $ 2,292,923     $ 2,246,193     $ 2,230,971     $ 2,206,877  
                   
Liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
Non-interest bearing $ 224,040     $ 220,581     $ 239,289     $ 244,668     $ 269,174  
Interest bearing                  
Interest checking   130,062       121,204       150,898       156,537       155,907  
Money market and savings deposits   787,479       797,525       747,803       746,599       710,546  
Time deposits   773,855       761,386       685,472       660,841       646,978  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,691,396       1,680,115       1,584,173       1,563,977       1,513,431  
Total deposits   1,915,436       1,900,696       1,823,462       1,808,645       1,782,605  
Borrowings   187,260       145,803       174,896       177,959       194,636  
Subordinated debentures   49,897       49,867       49,836       50,079       40,348  
Accrued interest payable   7,709       8,350       10,324       7,814       5,612  
Other liabilities   28,900       28,271       29,653       31,360       29,714  
Total liabilities   2,189,202       2,132,987       2,088,171       2,075,857       2,052,915  
                   
Stockholders’ equity:                  
Common stock   13,194       13,189       13,186       13,181       13,181  
Surplus   80,639       80,487       80,325       79,731       79,650  
Treasury stock   (26,079 )     (26,079 )     (26,079 )     (26,079 )     (26,079 )
Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan   (1,204 )     (1,204 )     (1,204 )     (1,403 )     (1,403 )
Retained earnings   104,420       102,492       101,216       102,043       99,434  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (8,588 )     (8,949 )     (9,422 )     (12,359 )     (10,821 )
Total stockholders’ equity   162,382       159,936       158,022       155,114       153,962  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,351,584     $ 2,292,923     $ 2,246,193     $ 2,230,971     $ 2,206,877  
                                       

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023
Interest income $ 38,465   $ 37,215   $ 36,346   $ 35,459   $ 33,836
Interest expense   21,619     20,606     19,404     18,235     16,738
Net interest income   16,846     16,609     16,942     17,224     17,098
Provision for credit losses   2,680     2,866     4,628     82     705
Non-interest income   9,244     7,984     8,117     8,086     9,124
Non-interest expense   19,018     18,174     19,703     20,018     19,615
Income before income tax expense   4,392     3,553     728     5,210     5,902
Income tax expense   1,066     877     157     1,205     1,257
Net Income $ 3,326   $ 2,676   $ 571   $ 4,005   $ 4,645
                   
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   11,096     11,088     11,070     11,057     11,062
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.30   $ 0.24   $ 0.05   $ 0.36   $ 0.42
                   
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   11,150     11,201     11,206     11,363     11,304
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.30   $ 0.24   $ 0.05   $ 0.35   $ 0.41
                             


  Segment Information
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2024   Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(dollars in thousands) Bank   Wealth   Mortgage   Total   Bank   Wealth   Mortgage   Total
Net interest income $ 16,784     $ 36     $ 26     $ 16,846     $ 17,102     $ (29 )   $ 25     $ 17,098  
Provision for credit losses   2,680                   2,680       705                   705  
Net interest income after provision   14,104       36       26       14,166       16,397       (29 )     25       16,393  
Non-interest income   1,673       1,444       6,127       9,244       2,508       1,235       5,381       9,124  
Non-interest expense   12,606       804       5,608       19,018       12,325       889       6,401       19,615  
Income (loss) before income taxes $ 3,171     $ 676     $ 545     $ 4,392     $ 6,580     $ 317     $ (995 )   $ 5,902  
Efficiency ratio   68 %     54 %     91 %     73 %     63 %     74 %     118 %     75 %
                               
  SixMonths EndedJune 30, 2024   SixMonths EndedJune 30, 2023
(dollars in thousands) Bank   Wealth   Mortgage   Total   Bank   Wealth   Mortgage   Total
Net interest income $ 33,376     $ 30     $ 49     $ 33,455     $ 34,721     $ 3     $ 51     $ 34,775  
Provision for credit losses   5,546                   5,546       2,104                   2,104  
Net interest income after provision   27,830       30       49       27,909       32,617       3       51       32,671  
Non-interest income   3,550       2,760       10,918       17,228       3,938       2,431       9,393       15,762  
Non-interest expense   24,669       1,636       10,887       37,192       23,024       1,877       12,503       37,404  
Income (loss) before income taxes $ 6,711     $ 1,154     $ 80     $ 7,945     $ 13,531     $ 557     $ (3,059 )   $ 11,029  
Efficiency ratio   67 %     59 %     99 %     73 %     60 %     77 %     132 %     74 %
                               

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. The non-GAAP disclosure have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

  Pre-tax, Pre-provision Reconciliation
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited) June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2023
Income before income tax expense $ 4,392   $ 3,553   $ 5,902   $ 7,945   $ 11,029
Provision for credit losses   2,680     2,866     705     5,546     2,104
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 7,072   $ 6,419   $ 6,607   $ 13,491   $ 13,133
                             


  Pre-tax, Pre-provision Reconciliation
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited) June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2023
Bank $ 5,851   $ 6,406     $ 7,285     $ 12,257   $ 15,643  
Wealth   676     478       317       1,154     548  
Mortgage   545     (465 )     (995 )     80     (3,058 )
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 7,072   $ 6,419     $ 6,607     $ 13,491   $ 13,133  
                                   


  Allowance For Credit Losses to Loans, Net of Fees and Costs, Excluding and Loans at Fair Value
  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023
Allowance for credit losses (GAAP) $ 21,703     $ 23,171     $ 22,107     $ 19,683     $ 20,242  
                   
Loans, net of fees and costs (GAAP)   1,988,535       1,956,315       1,895,806       1,885,629       1,859,839  
Less: Loans fair valued   (12,900 )     (13,139 )     (13,726 )     (13,231 )     (14,403 )
Loans, net of fees and costs, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP) $ 1,975,635     $ 1,943,176     $ 1,882,080     $ 1,872,398     $ 1,845,436  
                   
Allowance for credit losses to loans, net of fees and costs (GAAP)   1.09 %     1.18 %     1.17 %     1.04 %     1.09 %
Allowance for credit losses to loans, net of fees and costs, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP)   1.10 %     1.19 %     1.17 %     1.05 %     1.10 %
                                       


  Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation
  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 162,382     $ 159,936     $ 158,022     $ 155,114     $ 153,962  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (3,768 )     (3,819 )     (3,870 )     (3,921 )     (3,972 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   158,614       156,117       154,152       151,193       149,990  
                   
Total assets (GAAP)   2,351,584       2,292,923       2,246,193       2,230,971       2,206,877  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (3,768 )     (3,819 )     (3,870 )     (3,921 )     (3,972 )
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,347,816     $ 2,289,104     $ 2,242,323     $ 2,227,050     $ 2,202,905  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Corporation (non-GAAP)   6.76 %     6.82 %     6.87 %     6.79 %     6.81 %
                                       


  Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank
  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 211,308     $ 208,319     $ 204,132     $ 201,996     $ 192,209  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (3,768 )     (3,819 )     (3,870 )     (3,921 )     (3,972 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   207,540       204,500       200,262       198,075       188,237  
                   
Total assets (GAAP)   2,349,600       2,292,894       2,244,893       2,232,297       2,208,252  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (3,768 )     (3,819 )     (3,870 )     (3,921 )     (3,972 )
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,345,832     $ 2,289,075     $ 2,241,023     $ 2,228,376     $ 2,204,280  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Bank (non-GAAP)   8.85 %     8.93 %     8.94 %     8.89 %     8.54 %
                   
  Tangible Book Value Reconciliation
  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023
Book value per common share $ 14.51     $ 14.30     $ 14.13     $ 13.88     $ 13.77  
Less: Impact of goodwill /intangible assets   0.34       0.34       0.35       0.35       0.35  
Tangible book value per common share $ 14.17     $ 13.96     $ 13.78     $ 13.53     $ 13.42  

