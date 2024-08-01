E&R Publisher's is proud to announce the release of Sage and Cedar by author Darell Marcus Kills In Sight
Native American artist Darell Marcus releases his first book featuring rich traditional Lakota stories that underpin his vibrant artworks.
Remember who held you together when you were convinced you'd fall apart? Those are your people. Hecatu yelo-in good prayers.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a last-generation fluent Lakota speaker from Spring Creek, Rosebud Sioux-Sicangu tribe, Rosebud Reservation, South Dakota, Darell feels compelled to inspire future generations through his paintings and prose. A direct family descendant of the Crazy Horse family—Ta'sunka Witko Tiospaye—his generational family stories of Lakota traditional culture carry an embedded antidotal message of hope, healing, and preservation.
— ~Darell Marcus Kills In Sight—Wambli Ohitika (Brave Eagle).
Lakota traditional cultural and spiritual values, timeless and ever-relevant, reflect the natural world, the importance of family, and having courage, strength, and survival for the generations to come. A message for all ages in a modern time.
"Remember who held you together when you were convinced you'd fall apart? Those are your people. My legacy of reflection is my life's journey. Language is important. When it is gone, the artworks and words of life are only remembered by the people. I am the grandson of Naca-Chiefs & Warriors. It's all I have needed to live this Far. Hecatu yelo-in good prayers."
~Darell Marcus Kills In Sight—Wambli Ohitika (Brave Eagle).
Acrylic and canvas have been the tools of Darell's visual communication. The vibrant colors in his paintings elicit a dreamlike spiritual reflection. In his heart, he is a storyteller, and preserving the rich cultural heritage of his people is a driving force in his work.
Darell Marcus is also a Marine who fought for his country and is proud of it.
Dr. Simon Mills, writer, and founder of E&R Publishing New York, was invited by the artist to visit Rosebud Reservation and experience the full breadth and history of the Lakota. Joining sacred ceremonies and being welcomed by the community was sufficiently compelling to engage in the project to give flight to the widespread distribution of Darell's art, knowledge, and wisdom through a series of books and digital initiatives.
The launch of Sage and Cedar—Messages from the Other Place—coincides with the launch of www.KillsInSight.com, the website where Darell's books and paintings can find new audiences through product merchandising and more.
Sage and Cedar is a 34-page full-color book of illustrations and prose available in hardcover, softcover, and E-book.
Hardcover, Paperback, and Ebook are available now at all bookstores or at the author's website.
