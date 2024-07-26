Enhancing Customer Experience with Advanced Product Taxonomy, Influencer Insights, and Real-Time Recommendations

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unisense.tech, a leading innovator in e-commerce technology, is transforming the landscape of online retail with its cutting-edge approach to product discovery and customer engagement. By harnessing advanced product taxonomy, influencer insights, and real-time recommendations, Unisense.tech empowers brands to deliver unparalleled shopping experiences that resonate deeply with consumers.

Unisense.tech’s proprietary semantic search capabilities have revolutionized how retailers connect with shoppers. By converting qualitative product details into a universally accessible language, Unisense.tech has achieved remarkable results, including reducing cart abandonment rates to as low as 2%—a stark contrast to the industry average of 40% seen with conventional text-based searches.

"At Unisense.tech, we are committed to redefining how consumers discover and engage with products online," said Jayanth Vijayaraghavan, VP of Product Marketing at Unisense.tech. "Our approach revolves around creating a consumer-centric product taxonomy that enhances product discoverability and personalization, ultimately driving higher conversions for our partners."

Real-Time Personalized Recommendations

Unisense.tech’s real-time recommendation engine stands at the forefront of personalized shopping experiences. By dynamically curating product suggestions based on individual preferences, such as style, fit, and occasion, the platform ensures that each recommendation is tailor-made to meet the unique needs of every shopper. This sophisticated technology not only enhances customer satisfaction but also boosts engagement and loyalty.

Human Understood Attributes

Recognizing the importance of clear and relatable product descriptions, Unisense.tech focuses on attributes that resonate with all shoppers. By avoiding technical jargon and emphasizing intuitive descriptors—such as "breathable fabric" or "comfort fit"—the platform ensures that product details are easily understood, fostering a stronger connection between consumers and their purchases.

Trending and Emotionally Connected Attributes

Unisense.tech stays ahead of market trends by incorporating popular attributes like "eco-friendly" and "minimalist design" into its product offerings. Moreover, the platform enriches product data with emotionally resonant tags, such as "joy-bringing" or "confidence-boosting," enhancing the emotional appeal of products and deepening consumer engagement.

Influencer Insights

The integration of influencer collaborations adds an authentic layer to Unisense.tech’s product attributes. By partnering with influencers who resonate with their target audience, the platform bridges the gap between traditional marketing and modern consumer behavior, amplifying trust and fostering stronger connections with potential customers.

Thematic Collections and Customizable Filters

Unisense.tech empowers retailers with thematic collections and customizable filters that cater to specific consumer interests and seasonal trends. These collections are curated using insights from user behavior, market trends, and influencer partnerships, ensuring that each offering resonates with current consumer desires and preferences.

"At Unisense.tech, our mission is to transform the online shopping experience by leveraging our deep understanding of taxonomy and influencer insights," said Bharat Vijay, CEO of Unisense.tech. "Our real-time recommendation engine and consumer-centric product taxonomy are designed to make product discovery more intuitive and personalized, ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction and driving business success."

About Unisense.tech

Unisense.tech is a pioneering force in e-commerce technology, dedicated to enhancing the online shopping experience through advanced product taxonomy, influencer insights, and real-time recommendations. By leveraging cutting-edge AI and semantic search capabilities, Unisense.tech enables retailers to optimize product discovery, drive conversions, and foster meaningful consumer relationships.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact: Kevin Jaskowiak, CMO kevin@unisense.tech

To learn more about Unisense.tech and its innovative solutions, visit https://unisense.tech/.

###