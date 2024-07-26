Submit Release
News Search

There were 994 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,533 in the last 365 days.

DHSS awards funding to local Missouri governments to improve infectious disease response and prevention within confinement facilities

 

Media Contact:
Lisa Cox
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has completed a collective $11,142,748 project and partnership with county jails, city lockups and juvenile detention centers across the state aimed at detecting, preventing and mitigating COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. This funding, provided by the American Rescue Plan Act, addresses pandemic-era issues where traditional jail and lockup environments put staff, detainees and visitors at a heightened risk for COVID-19 infections. This one-time federal funding is creating greater resiliency at the local level to prevent any respiratory viruses from circulating and creating unnecessary strain.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, confinement facilities were identified as a vulnerable population with several significant factors contributing to the spread of infectious diseases:

  • Inadequate ventilation;
  • Lack of mitigation and prevention resources like screening equipment, cleaning and sanitation supplies and personal protective equipment; and
  • Inability to effectively and safely isolate infected individuals.

In response, DHSS collaborated with the Missouri Department of Corrections, as well as various law enforcement and municipal groups, to better assess their needs and ultimately make funding available through a competitive application process. The funding opportunity was promoted to to more than 150 county jails and city lockups through the Missouri Sheriff’s Association, Missouri Association of Counties and the Missouri Association of Councils of Government.

The funding has been used to upgrade ventilation systems, purchase mitigation and detection supplies, equipment and software and complete minor renovations to enhance, and in some cases establish, physical distancing practices. The enhancements, which began in December 2023, are expected to significantly reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases among staff, detainees, visitors and their local communities and will ensure these facilities’ ability to respond to future outbreaks.

“This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to prioritize the well-being of all residents for future resiliency,” said Paula F. Nickelson, director of DHSS. “For individuals serving in correctional facilities, this will enhance their opportunity to remain healthy and reenter society in a healthier, more productive manner.”

Learn more about how COVID-19 recovery funding is making a difference in Missouri communities at Health.Mo.Gov/Funding.

Detection and Mitigation of COVID-19 in Confinement Facilities Program

Missouri Confinement Facilities Awarded

Barton County Sheriff's Department Jasper County Sheriff's Department
Benton County Sheriff's Department Jefferson County Jail
Bollinger County Sheriff's Office Johnson County Sheriff's Department
Branson Police Department Laclede County Sheriff's Department
Bruce Normile Juvenile Justice Center Lafayette County Sheriff's Department
Buchanan County Sheriff's Department Lewis County Sheriff's Department
Butler County Sheriff's Department Maries County Sheriff's Office
Caldwell County Detention Center Marion County Sheriff's Office
Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff's Department Mary Dickerson Juvenile Justice Center
Carter County Sheriff's Office Michael W. Prenger Family Center
Cass County Sheriff's Office Miller County Sheriff's Department
Cedar County Sheriff's Office Mississippi County Regional Juvenile Justice Center
Christian County Sheriff's Department Mississippi County Sheriff's Department
Clark County Sheriff's Department Monett Police Department
Clay County Jail Montgomery County Sheriff's Department
Clinton County Sheriff's Department Oregon County Sheriff's Office
Cooper County Sheriff's Department Ozark County Sheriff's Department
Crawford County Sheriff's Department Perry County Sheriff's Department
Daviess/Dekalb Regional Jail Perryville Police Department
Desloge Police Department Pettis County Sheriff's Department
Douglas County Sheriff's Office Phelps County Sheriff's Department
Dunklin County Sheriff's Department Pike County Sheriff's Office
Franklin County Sheriff's Office Polk County Jail
Greene Co. Juvenile Justice Center Pulaski County Sheriff's Department
Greene County Sheriff's Office Raymond J. Grush Juvenile Justice Center
Grundy County Sheriff's Department Ripley County Detention Center
Harrison County Sheriff's Department Saline County Sheriff's Department
Henry County Sheriff's Department Shelby County Sheriff's Department
Holt County Sheriff's Office St. Francois County Sheriff's Department
Howard County Sheriff's Department Texas County Sheriff's Department
Howell County Sheriff's Department Washington County Sheriff's Office
Iron County Sheriff's Office and Jail Webster County Sheriff's Department
Jackson County Department of Corrections  

You just read:

DHSS awards funding to local Missouri governments to improve infectious disease response and prevention within confinement facilities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more