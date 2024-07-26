Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Senior Defense Officials in the Philippines

Chief of Naval Operations Spokesperson Navy Cmdr. Desiree Frame provided the following readout:

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro; Chief of Staff Armed Forces of the Philippines Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr.; and Philippine Navy Flag Officer-in-Command Vice Adm. Toribio Adaci in Manila, July 26.

Franchetti highlighted the steadfast alliance between the U.S. and the Philippines and reaffirmed U.S. commitment to strengthening the U.S. - Philippine defense relationship and working together to uphold the rules-based international order. The leaders spoke about regional security and stability and their shared commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation.

The leaders also applauded the increased momentum behind the Maritime Cooperative Activity operations which enhance maritime domain awareness, accelerate the development of new capabilities, and serve as a strong deterrent to illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive activities taking place near the Second Thomas Shoal and elsewhere within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone.

The U.S and Philippine Navies regularly operate and exercise together, most recently during exercises Sama Sama and Balikatan. Franchetti said she looks forward to continued opportunities for multilateral exercises with the Philippine Navy and other partners including Japan and Australia.

This is the first time Franchetti has met with Teodoro and Brawner. It is Franchetti’s third meeting with Adaci, the two Heads of Navy last met in April during the Pacific Fleet Change of Command in Pearl Harbor, HI.