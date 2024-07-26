MPD Searching for Suspect who Assaulted a Police Officer

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a man who assaulted a police officer in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast.

On Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at approximately 3:08 p.m., the suspect threw an object at an officer as MPD was assisting our law enforcement partners during demonstration activity. The object struck the officer. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured on camera and can be seen below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24113546

###