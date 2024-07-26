Office of Administration announces graduation of 12th Missouri Leadership Academy Class

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, the Office of Administration announced the graduation of 36 state team members from the Missouri Leadership Academy – a program helping develop the next generation of leaders throughout state government.

The graduates were chosen by senior leadership to participate in the cross-department leadership development program, which focuses on three core areas: leading themselves, leading others, and leading change within state government.

“The State of Missouri continues to invest in our state workforce and the Missouri Leadership Academy is one of the many programs that provides our future leaders with the tools, training, and opportunities they need to build a strong and more innovative future,” said Commissioner Ken Zellers, Office of Administration. “Our greatest asset is our people and I look forward to watching our most recent graduates continue to inspire, innovate, and impact our communities and drive our state to new horizons.”

“Throughout Governor Parson’s tenure, this administration has always understood that the true strength of our state lies in our workforce,” said Jamie Birch, Policy Director, Governor’s Office. “By investing in our workforce, we are laying the foundation for a thriving, innovative, and resilient future. The Missouri Leadership Academy provides the opportunity for future leaders to grow, succeed, and contribute to the prosperity of our great state.”

Class 12 of the Missouri Leadership Academy presented new ideas that will further improve the lives of Missourians. The teams presented their capstone projects to Governor Parson's senior staff, cabinet, and department leaders on July 24 & 25. This year, the capstone teams were asked to examine our Quarterly Pulse Survey (QPS) data to find ways to improve the team members' work experience. Teams specifically looked at Competitive Insights, Role Clarity, Career Opportunities, Talent Development, Supportive Leadership, and Rewards and Recognition.

A graduation ceremony was held on July 25 for Class 12 in the Capitol Rotunda.

The Missouri Leadership Academy is an innovative program, which pushes state team members to work together, develop new skills and become more efficient leaders. The idea of the program is that by developing leaders, Missouri state government will continue to improve and better serve its citizens.

“The opportunity to participate in the Missouri Leadership Academy has truly been a humbling experience,” said Taylor Tuttle, Missouri Grown Program Manager, Missouri Department of Agriculture. “From day one, we were challenged to grow personally and professionally, but the most rewarding aspect of this experience was the opportunity to collaborate with state team members from various departments with the shared commitment to provide exceptional service to the citizens of Missouri.”

“Being a part of the MO Leadership Academy has been a transformative experience. Skills for my professional life have been developed and how I connect with people and work on a team has strengthened me personally,” said Ashley Golden, TCW Coordinator, Department of Corrections. “Being a part of making state government better has created value and purpose. I’m grateful for the opportunity and want to thank all of the individuals who made this learning experience possible.”

Throughout the program, the graduates were able to meet with many state leaders, including speakers from the Legislative, Judicial, and Executive Branches. They learned more about the budget process by listening to a state budget session with State Budget Director Dan Haug and participating in a mock budget hearing with Anna Hui, Director of Labor and Industrial Relations (DOLIR), and other members of the DOLIR leadership staff. Participants also learned about the Department of Corrections change transformation and toured the Jefferson City Correctional Center. Additional tours included the Missouri Supreme Court, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab, the Governor’s Office, and the Governor’s Mansion.

To be considered for the program, department leaders from across the state must nominate their team members. Nominees then submit a resume and brief memorandum explaining why they are an ideal candidate for the program. Directors make the final approval of candidates for their respective department.