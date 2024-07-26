Sebastian Walsh appointed as Head of Leeds at the Bank of England

The Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, has today announced that Sebastian Walsh is to become the newly appointed Head of Leeds. In this role, he will help deliver the Bank’s ambitious plans for a more significant presence in the city, by being responsible for the Bank’s growing operation in Leeds. Alongside our regional Agency network, Sebastian will support engagement with our stakeholders across the north of England.

This announcement follows the Bank’s recent commitment of at least 500 staff to be based in Leeds by 2027.

Sebastian currently holds the position of Secretary of the Bank and will continue in that role, reporting to the Governor of the Bank, as currently. He will take up the additional Head of Leeds responsibilities later this year following his relocation.

Governor Andrew Bailey said:

"I'm delighted that Sebastian Walsh will be taking on the Head of Leeds role, which will help deliver our ambitious plans for the Bank of England site in Leeds. Sebastian brings considerable experience to the role, and is ideally placed to act as an ambassador for this important work and help ensure we serve and represent people across the UK.”

Sebastian said: “I am thrilled to be taking on this role. The Bank of England serves all the people of the United Kingdom, and our growing presence outside of London reflects that commitment. I am looking forward to working closely with our stakeholders in Leeds and across the north of England to ensure our Leeds office plays its part in delivering the Bank's mission to maintain monetary and financial stability.”

The headcount target will be achieved through a combination of voluntary internal relocations and new Leeds-based recruitment. The Bank will maintain its overall headcount number, whilst expanding its numbers in Leeds. Work will continue with Leeds City Council, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, and the local partners to establish the Bank’s presence in the city.