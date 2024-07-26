- Docket Number:
- FDA-1996-D-0071
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
In the Federal Register of May 14, 1996, the Food and Drug Administration published the final rule ?Elimination of the Establishment License Application for Specified Biotechnology and Specified Synthetic Biological Products”. Under this rule manufacturers of therapeutic recombinant DNA-derived products and/or monoclonal antibody products for in vivo use are no longer required to submit an Establishment License Application and may use the interim FDA Form 3439.
