Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc.’s POSSIBLE, Announces Acquisition by Leading Events Organizer Hyve Group

Acquisition Positions POSSIBLE for Future Growth & Supports Expansion Goals

NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc. (BOE)’s POSSIBLE, the premier marketing tentpole announced today that it has been acquired by Hyve Group, one of the world’s leading organizers of next-generation events.



By joining forces, Hyve and POSSIBLE will combine resources to deliver a unique platform and experience that continues to bring marketers, business leaders and visionaries across the marketing, media, and technology industry together to be inspired, to drive progress and deliver solutions around their most challenging marketplace issues.

Christian Muche, Co-Founder and CEO of Beyond Ordinary Events, will serve as Global President. Muche will continue to focus and lead on POSSIBLE's future growth and deliver against his vision to bring a new experience to the marketing and business community. Muche will continue to serve as the visionary leader and key player in setting the agenda for POSSIBLE’s future events.

“BOE and POSSIBLE has found a unique home and amazing partner in Hyve,” said Christian Muche, Global President, BOE’s POSSIBLE. “Hyve and POSSIBLE share common values and a deep desire to reimagine the event space by creating experiences that deliver business value and inspiring outcomes for our customers. We’re very excited for what’s to come and the opportunity to expand upon all our success.”

“We are incredibly excited about the acquisition of POSSIBLE by Hyve Group, as it provides an even more powerful platform for MMA to share transformative insights with the marketing community, helping marketers to embrace the possibilities of the new future of marketing,” said Greg Stuart, CEO, MMA Global and co-founder of POSSIBLE. “There is no better partner for the MMA than Hyve Group with their track record in innovating and transforming the event attendee experience. The entire MMA Global Board of Chief Marketing Officers and marketing solutions companies is ecstatic about this partnership to scale our support for marketers in growing their businesses through better event experiences in the U.S. and worldwide.”

“When Christian and his team launched POSSIBLE, they set out to build a tentpole event that would fill a void many were failing to have, high level discussions tackling the top business challenges our industry faces,” said Michael Kassan, Chairman of BOE. “This next chapter reinforces the commitment we’ve made to drive value, deliver impactful solutions, and create an unparalleled experience that will redefine industry tentpoles. Additionally, I am thrilled to be continuing as Chairman.”

POSSIBLE is powered by the omnichannel expertise of MMA Global, the only marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of brand marketers and industry solution providers working collaboratively to shape the future of marketing. Together, Hyve and MMA will work together to deliver POSSIBLE as the number one platform for inspiration, networking, industry progress and business opportunities for marketing professionals worldwide.

“At Hyve, we are motivated by our purpose, which is to create game-changing impact for our customers, their businesses and industries, through our unmissable in-person events,” said Mark Shashoua, CEO of Hyve. “It is crystal clear that POSSIBLE has become the go-to event for its community and catalyst for positive change for marketing professionals, globally.”

In 2024, POSSIBLE’s attendance reached more than 3,600 registered attendees, up more than 49% over the inaugural event in 2023. The event quickly established itself as one of the industry’s must-attend experiences - like no other industry before - bringing together forward-thinking leaders to discuss new ideas that will disrupt the world of marketing. POSSIBLE’s third annual event will be held on April 28-30, 2025, at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach.

About Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc./POSSIBLE

POSSIBLE is the premier marketing event, owned and organized by Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc., and is curated specifically for the greater marketing ecosystem, including brands, technology, digital, media, culture, and more. Powered by the omnichannel expertise of MMA Global, the third edition will take place on April 28-30, 2025, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, brimming with content dedicated to future-thinking marketers combined with innovation and emerging technologies, POSSIBLE is the centerpiece for the entire marketing, media and tech community to network with industry peers, share ideas, present visions, create business opportunities and discuss mutual challenges. Conceived, created, and led by Co-Founder Christian Muche, POSSIBLE is fast becoming the cornerstone marketing tent-pole event of the year. Register to attend at possibleevent.com .

About Hyve

Hyve delivers game-changing impact for people, business and beyond. How? By helping people to make the connections that could change everything, through its portfolio of unmissable events and hyper-productive meetings programmes. Hyve is on a mission to redefine everyone's expectations of events and provide attendees with unbeatable return on investment and time. Hyve's portfolio includes world-renowned brands such as Shoptalk, Bett, CWIEME and Fintech Meetup. Hyve was acquired by Providence Equity LLC and Searchlight Capital Partners in 2023. For more information visit www.hyve.group .

About MMA Global

Comprised of over 800-member companies globally, MMA Global is the only marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, martech, adtech, media and other marketer supporting companies, who work collaboratively architecting the future of marketing, while relentlessly fixated on delivering growth today. Led by CMOs, the MMA helps marketers lead the imperative for marketing change by taking on marketing’s unanswered questions and challenging our commonly held beliefs. We are committed to science and questioning; believing that creating new & even revolutionary marketing impact is steeped in constructively challenging the status quo. MMA also works directly with members and business leaders to aggressively adopt peer-driven, proven, science-supported best practices, without compromise. The MMA invests millions in groundbreaking research to enable marketers with unassailable truth and actionable insights & tools. By enlightening, empowering, and enabling marketers, the MMA shapes marketing’s future success, while also propelling business growth

Members include: AT&T Communications, Adobe, Ally Bank, AppsFlyer, Bank of America, Campbell Soup, Clear Channel Outdoor, Colgate-Palmolive, CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (CVS Health), Diageo, Morgan Stanley, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Google, Hilton Worldwide, Kargo, Kroger, L’Oreal, Major League Baseball, Mastercard, McDonald’s Corporation, Meta, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Pinterest, Roku, Snap Inc, Target Brands, Inc., T-Mobile USA, Twitter, Uber, Walmart Inc., Walt Disney Company, Yahoo! and many more. The MMA’s global headquarters are located in New York City with regional operations in 14 countries across Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM).

For more information see www.mmaglobal.com .

