TLN Exclusive TV Special With the Poilievres

Pierre and Ana Poilievre Talk Family, Politics and the Future of Canada with TLN TV’s Camila Gonzalez

TORONTO, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TLN‘s Camila Gonzalez hosted an exclusive interview this week at the TLN Studios in Toronto with Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre and his wife, Anaida. The power couple discussed vital issues including the housing crisis, immigration, multicultural media, and climate change. Anaida passionately highlighted her advocacy against human trafficking and her aspirations to become Canada's first Latina First Lady.

Tune in to TLN TV where the exclusive interview will air nationwide this weekend:

  • Saturday July 27 at 8:30P/ET
  • Sunday July 28 at 7:30P/ET

TLN Media Group is Canada’s most influential multicultural media company serving the needs and interests of ethnoculturally diverse communities.

About TLN Media Group
Celebrating 40 years of service, the TLN Media Group organization brands inform and entertain millions of Canadians. Since launching in 1984, the original ethnic TV channel “Telelatino” has expanded to become a multichannel operator TLN Media Group, and Canada’s most influential multicultural media company. TLN Media Group is an independent, immigrant-owned organization dedicated to connecting communities through storytelling and shared experiences. As a multicultural media leader, TLN Media Group selects, curates, produces, and commissions unique and culturally significant TV and digital content distributed in Canada and worldwide. TLN TV, the original flagship channel has evolved into a mainstream-friendly destination providing multiculturally rich content. TLN Media Group also operates Canada’s most widely available multilingual TV channels led by top Italian language services Mediaset Italia Canada and TGCOM24 news network, as well as Spanish language leader Univision Canada. Additional TV channels include Canada’s first and only Heritage language channels for kids, Telebimbi (Italian) and Teleniños (Spanish), bringing well-known Canadian-made kids shows to families nationwide; and EuroWorld Sport TV, a channel dedicated to sports fandom. TLN Media Group has also produced and promoted many cultural events and festivals, the most widely recognized of which is the annual TD Salsa in Toronto/Salsa on St. Clair summer festival and street party. Whether in Italian, Spanish, English and other languages, TLN has played a key role in the development of the national multicultural media landscape. More info at www.tln.ca


