IAM treats trees to prevent and control seasonal pest infestation

MACAU, July 26 - Macao is in the midst of a season with high temperature and rainfall, which is a time when disease and pest infestation frequent occur. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has found that street trees in some streets and districts have been affected by seasonal pest infestations in recent inspections and has immediately used medication to prevent and treat the infestations. IAM will continue to adjust the relevant treatment measures based on the changes of the trees to suppress pest infestation. Meanwhile, notices were hung on trees on which pesticide has been used, so as to remind the public to avoid coming into contact with these trees.

IAM continuously carries out inspections and care of street trees in the various districts to ensure tree health and public safety. In recent months, tree maintenance staff found seasonal pest infestations during inspections in multiple locations, including the area surrounding Macau Tower, Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Sai Van, Avenida Doutor Stanley Ho, Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, Avenida dos Jardins do Oceano, Avenida Wai Long, Estrada da Baía de Nossa Senhora da Esperança, Estrada do Istmo, Coloane Karting Track and the area surrounding the University of Macau campus. The pests are identified as Phauda flammans larvae. As these larvae feed on leaves in large amounts, causing scarce branches and leaves and even affecting tree growth, a series of medication and treatment measures have been used to suppress the spread of the pest infestations and alleviate the damage. The affected trees are undergoing nutrient management for health restoration. As the Phauda flammans larvae secrete mucus that can cause allergic reaction on humans upon contact, the public should refrain from getting into contact with the larvae.

IAM continues to discover and treat health issues of trees timely through the tree monitoring mechanism. The public are welcome to contact IAM through “IAM Connect” or call the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676 if they find any abnormalities in trees.