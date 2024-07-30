Majority of Parents Want to Avoid Summer Tourist Hotspots with the Kids
• Parents also struggle with inspiration for where to take their kids, as 44% take their children to the same places every summer holiday
• Nearly two-thirds (61%) say the cost-of-living crisis is affecting their summer holiday plans
• £3.49 billion collectively spent on kids each summer holiday as families spend an average of £425 to keep children entertained
• Best lesser-known outdoor summer locations for kids revealed by Jeep and Ordnance Survey
• Explore a total of 100 ‘off the beaten track’ locations via an interactive map
This summer, more than half of parents (56%) are looking to avoid tourist hotspots, according to a new survey of 1,000 parents by Jeep® and Ordnance Survey.
Yet, 44% of parents end up taking their children to the same places every summer holiday. The top reasons for this include children wanting to go to the same places (48%), a lack of inspiration on new places (32%), not being able to afford to visit other locations (29%), and not having time to research new places to visit (28%).
In addition, the survey highlights that 61% of parents say the cost-of-living crisis is affecting their summer holiday plans. Families spend an average of £425 on their kids’ summer holiday activities, and with 8.2 million families in the UK with dependent children, a collective sum of £3.49 billion is spent each summer holiday.
To help parents find new and affordable places to visit, Jeep and Ordnance Survey have created an interactive map featuring 100 ‘off the beaten track’ locations across England, Scotland, and Wales. These spots have been selected based on walking route data from the popular OS Maps app, expert tips from Ordnance Survey outdoor ambassadors, and online reviews.
Explore the top 15 free ‘off the beaten track’ locations and make this summer memorable without the crowds.
Kris Cholmondeley, Managing Director at Jeep UK said: “Summer holidays with the kids can be challenging, requiring a lot of energy, planning and resources, so we want to help inspire parents with some fresh ideas for adventure.
“We’ve focused our top 15 ‘off the beaten track’ outdoor locations on places that are free to visit, as keeping costs down is a top priority for parents. These locations showcase the very best of the Great British outdoors, yet those that are lesser known to the wider public.”
Top 15 ‘off the beaten track’ spots for kids:
England:
Shingle Street, Suffolk
An Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Shingle Street and its naturally occurring lagoon is a great place to unwind. A sunrise swim here is like being on another planet.
Categories: Swimming, Wildlife, Beach
Higger Tor, Peak District
A beautiful rocky vantage point in the Peak District is just a short walk from the car park.
Categories: Viewpoint, Walking, Dogs
Grasmere Common, Lake District
A quieter area of the Lake District with a unique landscape. Nearby is Black Moss Pot, a lovely spot for wild swimming. About a 45-minute walk from the nearest village.
Categories: Swimming, Hiking, Mountain Biking
Porth Joke Beach, Cornwall
A quiet cove with golden sands, perfect for beachcombing and quiet picnics.
Categories: Picnics, Family, Swimming, Beach
Stonehouse, Gloucestershire
A unique abandoned boat house next to a lake - formerly used by residents of a nearby 19th-century Victorian mansion.
Categories: Walking, Dogs, Picnics
Wales:
Llŷn Peninsula, Pwllheli
A lesser-visited peninsula with serene beaches and quiet coastal paths. Especially quiet out of season.
Categories: Beach, Watersports, Wildlife, Wa
Fall Bay, Rhossili, Swansea
Vast sandy stretches and views of Worm’s Head.
Categories: Beach, Swimming, Family, Coastal
Arthog Waterfalls, Snowdonia National Park
A moderate uphill walk through ancient woods and traditional Welsh stone walls will uncover a group of waterfalls cascading down the hillside.
Categories: Waterfall, Hiking, Photography, Dogs
Gronant Dunes, Prestatyn
Sand dunes and beaches to die for, this is a perfect spot to let kids and dogs run free. It’s an ideal spot to watch the sun go down as well.
Categories: Dogs, Beach
Porth y Ogof, Brecon
The largest entrance of any cave in Wales, deep in Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons).
Categories: Caving, Walking
Scotland:
Aberlady Bay, East Lothian
A haven for birdwatchers, this peaceful bay offers pleasant coastal walks.
Categories: Wildlife, Birdwatching, Beach, Walking
Loch Skeen, Moffat
Tucked away in the Southern Uplands, Loch Skeen is perfect for a tranquil day of fishing and easy walks. It feeds the 60-metre-high Grey Mare’s Tail waterfall.
Categories: Fishing, Walking, Waterfall, Scenic
Talisker Bay, Isle of Skye
Talisker Bay has a quiet secluded beach best visited at low tide. To reach it, there’s a pleasant 20-minute walk through green fields. When the tide is out beyond the rocks, you’ll marvel at its black volcanic sands.
Categories: Walking, Photography, Island, Coastal
Lindisfarne, Holy Island
Holy Island is a pint-sized island that holds pubs and cafés a-plenty, coastal Lindisfarne Castle and ancient Lindisfarne Priory.
Categories: Historic, Ancient Ruins, Walking, Dogs
Schiehallion, Perth and Kinross
A peaceful hike up Schiehallion offers breathtaking views of the Scottish Highlands.
Categories: Hiking, Viewpoints, Climbing
