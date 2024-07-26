SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of HilleVax, Inc. - HLVX

NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of HilleVax, Inc. (“HilleVax” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HLVX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether HilleVax and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 8, 2024, HilleVax issued a press release “announc[ing] topline data results from NEST-IN1 . . . a Phase 2b, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of HIL-214 in infants of approximately 5 months of age at the time of initial vaccination at sites in the United States and Latin America.” The press release disclosed that “[t]he study did not meet its primary endpoint of efficacy against moderate or severe acute gastroenteritis (AGE) events due to GI.1 or GII.4 norovirus genotypes” and that “[n]o clinical benefit was observed across secondary endpoints.”

On this news, HilleVax’s stock price fell $12.42 per share, or 88.3%, to close at $1.64 per share on July 8, 2024.

