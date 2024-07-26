Statements from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and HHS Principals on the 34th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Xavier Becerra – HHS Secretary

“On July 26, 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed into law, and the United States became the first country to institute comprehensive protections for the basic civil rights of people with disabilities.

The ADA affirmed the inherent dignity of every person, regardless of disability. It prohibited discrimination in employment, transportation, and access to state and local government programs and services; provides standards for privately owned businesses and commercial facilities; and ensures equal access to health care, telecommunications, and more. Its impact cannot be overstated – thanks to the ADA, our communities are far more accessible, and most people with disabilities can live at home, not in institutions. People with and without disabilities increasingly live, work, go to school, and participate in all facets of life side by side.

Passing the ADA was a significant victory in the fight for disability rights. But our work is far from done. People with disabilities still do not have equal access to all our country offers. Far too many are still unable get the services and supports they need to live the lives they want to live. Nearly every disabled person I meet shares a story about the discrimination they have faced in accessing the health care services they need.

I am proud of the progress we have made in addressing the health disparities of people with disabilities, expanding home and community-based services, ensuring equal access to health care and human services, and combatting discrimination across all our programs. I am deeply appreciative of the partnership that the Department has with the disability community, along with the support and leadership they have provided to help advance this important work. I assure you, the Biden-Harris Administration continues its work to accelerate our progress – and we won’t stop until we make inclusion and equal opportunity a reality for the more than 70 million Americans with disabilities.”

Alison Barkoff, Senior official performing the duties of the Administrator of the Administration for Community Living (ACL)

“For more than a generation, the ADA has guaranteed people with disabilities the right to live, work and participate in their communities. It has made our country more accessible and inclusive for disabled people, and today, we celebrate the progress we have made. But 34 years later, many disabled people still cannot exercise the rights the ADA guarantees. The Administration for Community Living is proud to continue the fight – alongside people with disabilities and their families, our networks, and partners across the country – to ensure disabled people truly have equal access to all facets of American life.”

Melanie Fontes Rainer – Director, HHS Office for Civil Rights (OCR)

“This Disability Independence Day, the HHS Office for Civil Rights celebrates the disabled leaders and champions that push policies and laws that protect the civil rights of this community, helping create a more just and inclusive world. OCR remains steadfast in our commitment to protecting the rights of this community, because disability rights are civil rights.”

Jeff Hild – Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Administration for Children and Families (ACF)

“At the Administration for Children and Families, we believe everyone should have equal access to high-quality human services that strengthen economic and social well-being, including children, youth and adults with disabilities, and their caregivers. This National Disability Independence Day, we celebrate that everybody, regardless of ability, can achieve their full potential, and we also reaffirm our commitment to eliminating barriers and building an inclusive and equitable world where all children and families can access the resources they need to thrive.”

Dawn O’Connell –Assistant Secretary for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR)

“Our nation has come a long way since the signing of the American with Disabilities Act. As we look back on 34 years of progress, the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response reaffirms our commitment to ensure that preparedness, response, and recovery plans are inclusive of all people whatever their abilities.”

Renee Wegrzyn, Ph.D. – Director, Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H)

“On the ADA’s 34th anniversary, ARPA-H acknowledges our enormous opportunity and responsibility to accelerate better health outcomes for every individual, leaving no one behind. There is still much more to be done and we know the toughest challenges can’t be solved without all of us working together. We remain committed to ensuring accessible health solutions and making our agency, and our nation, a place where all can thrive.”

Robert Otto Valdez, Ph.D., M.H.S.A. – Director, Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) “As we celebrate the 34th anniversary of the signing of the ADA into law, this is a time to look back on what once was and consider how we can do more to ensure that all people have the same rights to high-quality healthcare, including access to clinical preventive services. AHRQ is committed to continued collaboration with the disability community as we work to set research priorities, improve access to health and human services for those with different needs and differing experiences with their healthcare systems, disseminate and help implement innovations that improve care, and do all we can to advance the core aims of the ADA.”

Debra Houry, M.D., M.P.H. – Chief Medical Officer, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

“Today marks 34 years of the Americans with Disabilities Act protecting people with disabilities from discrimination, as well as the celebration of National Disability Independence Day. This legislation has made our nation safer and more accessible for people with disabilities, both visible and invisible. Through sustained partnership among agencies, we can continue to prevent inequities among individuals with disabilities and further benefit all Americans.”

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure – Administrator, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

“Today commemorates National Disability Independence Day and the anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The ADA has and continues to shape American policy. At CMS, our goal is to always support Americans in getting the coverage they need through one of the three “Ms” – Medicare, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and the Marketplaces. Our programs provide coverage to one in two Americans, including millions of people with disabilities. Some of our most monumental policy actions include expanding access to care, lowering costs for prescription drugs, increasing access to behavioral health and dental services, and increasing support provided to caregivers. These transformative advancements in health care policy couldn’t have been created and implemented without the ADA paving the way.”

Robert M. Califf, M.D. – Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

“Here at the FDA, we recognize the vital role that individuals with disabilities play in our workforce and in shaping our policies and programs. People with disabilities bring unique perspectives, talents and experiences that enrich our organization and help us better serve all Americans. Whether it's through our drug approval process, medical device evaluations or food safety initiatives, across the FDA we strive to address the specific needs and concerns of individuals with disabilities to promote their health and quality of life.”

Roselyn Tso – Director, Indian Health Service (IHS)

"In honor of the 34th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act and in recognition of National Disabilities Independence Day, the Indian Health Service renews its commitment towards improving the health and well-being of people with disabilities. In our unwavering pursuit of inclusive health care environments across Indian Country and respect for all peoples, we strive to promote and defend the rights protected by the ADA each and every day. In doing so, we reinforce our efforts to fulfill the promise of equality and encourage our partners and collaborators to become allies in the movement toward acceptance and appreciation of all people within the communities that we serve, regardless of ability."

Carole Johnson – Administrator, Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA)

“On the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, we celebrate Disabilities Pride month and honor those whose hard work has helped to build an America that respects the dignity of every human being and helps each of us live healthy, fulfilling lives. At HRSA, we work to ensure that every person with developmental, behavioral, emotional or physical health conditions has access to the health care services and supports they need. Our holistic approach focuses on providing health care services, developing and sustaining a well-trained health care workforce, building community supports, and ensuring access to care. We know that access to care means not only coverage, but also the vital supports that make care possible including transportation, language assistance, and mobility assistance. At HRSA, we remain committed to delivering the care, services and supports necessary to help everyone to thrive.”

Monica Bertagnolli, M.D. – Director, National Institutes of Health (NIH)

“The laws and protections set forth by the signing of the ADA 34 years ago have helped to increase opportunities for all Americans with disabilities and are truly a reason to celebrate National Disability Independence Day. At NIH, we are dedicated to fostering a culture of respect, equity and inclusion for all who work in the biomedical research enterprise or participate in the research we carry out. This includes our valued colleagues who are members of the disability community. It is vital that we always strive to include populations who have been historically underserved or ignored, because sharing lived experiences leads to diverse and creative solutions for many of the health issues facing our nation.”

Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D. – Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use (SAMHSA)

“The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s everyday work is fueled by equity, a core principle that informs our actions today and is a legacy of landmark contributions like the Americans with Disabilities Act. I join my colleagues today in renewing our promise to protect and pursue wellness for everyone, to prioritize behavioral health services where issues of equitable access and quality care need to be addressed, and to emphasize inclusion and representation of persons with disabilities in our efforts.”

Admiral Rachel Levine, M.D. – Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH)

“As we celebrate all the progress made on this National Disability Independence Day, let’s continue to work together to ensure people – of all abilities – are able to achieve their highest levels of health and well-being.”

Vice Admiral Vivek H. Murthy, M.D., MBA – U.S. Surgeon General

“Today and every day, we celebrate the extraordinary advocates who helped pass the Americans with Disabilities Act and who transformed the lives of the over 70 million Americans with disabilities. National Disability Independence Day is an opportunity to acknowledge hard-fought progress and reflect on what more we can do to build healthier, more connected, and more accessible communities.”

Bertha Alisia Guerrero – Director, Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs (IEA)

“The Americans with Disabilities Act remains one of the most important civil rights laws in our history, and millions of Americans reflect on its significance every day. Still, there is more work to be done to ensure that the promise of the ADA becomes a reality for all. At the Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs, we join the disability community in our shared commitment to build a more just, equitable, and inclusive society for all.”

Samuel Bagenstos - HHS General Counsel (OGC)

“The Americans with Disabilities Act extended to disabled people the basic rights we all should be able to take for granted—the rights to be treated as full and equal members of the community, with access to all areas of economic and civic life. At HHS, we are proud to carry forward the legacy of the ADA as we ensure that all of our programs fully and equally serve individuals with disabilities.”

Tisamarie B. Sherry, M.D. Ph.D. – Performing the delegable duties of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE)

“On the 34th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, we renew our collective effort to ensure that it is not an aspiration, but a reality, for all Americans with disabilities. ASPE is committed to advancing polices that ensure access to high-quality long-term services and supports and improve and support the workforce that is essential for delivering these services.”

Micky Tripathi, Ph.D. – Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy and National Coordinator for Health Information Technology

“HHS’ health IT policy development and coordination activities are advancing health equity nationwide by turning data into action. For example, more equitable data standards in the U.S. Core Data for Interoperability, such as disability status, can help better identify, measure, and address health inequities in traditional health and human services settings.”