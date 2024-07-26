“We are grateful for the work of the Court, and its ruling upholding the constitutionality of L.B. 574. The Legislature passed Nebraska’s 12-week abortion ban and its ban on gender-altering procedures for minors, and we are pleased that the Court upheld the constitutionality of the Legislature’s work.”
Attorney General Hilgers’ Statement: Planned Parenthood of the Heartland v. Hilgers
