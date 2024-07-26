Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

GLEN BURNIE, Md., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (“Bancorp”) (NASDAQ: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (“Bank”), announced today a net loss of $204,000, or $0.07 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income of $276,000, or $0.10 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023. Bancorp reported a net loss of $201,000, or $0.07 per basic and diluted common share for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income of $710,000, or $0.25 per basic and diluted common share for the same period in 2023. On June 30, 2024, Bancorp had total assets of $355.7 million. Bancorp, the oldest independent commercial bank in Anne Arundel County, will pay its 128th consecutive quarterly dividend on August 5, 2024.



“The current interest rate environment remains challenging for community banks with respect to profitability,” said Mark C. Hanna, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “The continued surprising strength in the economy has caused the current interest rate environment to remain ‘higher for longer’ which puts continued pressure on banks in the competition for deposits and the cost of funds. Our second quarter, 2024, earnings were impacted by a $599,000 increase in our allowance for credit losses related to growth in the loan portfolio and continued to be negatively impacted by our increased deposit and borrowing costs due to an inverted yield curve and rigorous competition for core deposits. Notwithstanding, our net interest margin expanded by sixteen basis points on a linked-quarter basis to 3.02%, signifying a possible turning point in the current cycle while achieving net loan growth of $23.0 million during the quarter and $20.5 million year-over-year. Additionally, after declines in 2022 and 2023, deposits increased 1.9% in the first six months of 2024. As we face this difficult revenue environment, we continue to hold the line on noninterest expenses, which were down by 1.1% on a linked quarter basis, and down 2.0% for the first six months of this year versus the same period last year. We also continue to post strong credit quality metrics, with a non-performing asset to total assets ratio of 0.09% as of June 30, 2024.”

In closing, Mr. Hanna added, “The Bank of Glen Burnie’s strategic goals focus on growing deposits, loans and client relationships. To achieve these objectives and provide the level of service our clients have come to expect from our organization over the past 75 years, we need to make investments in our products, infrastructure and people. The declaration of dividends in future periods will be evaluated against the need to reinvest in our future success. We are focused on executing against our long-term strategic plan and realizing the value from expanded treasury management capabilities and providing premier relationship banking services. We plan to add resources to drive deposit growth, enhance our small business lending capabilities, and make strategic adjustments to our operating structure to provide more value to both business and retail customers. These actions will significantly enhance our infrastructure and allow us to better serve our communities. Based on our capital levels, conservative underwriting policies, and on- and off-balance sheet liquidity, management expects to navigate the uncertainties and remain well-capitalized.”

Highlights for the First Six Months of 2024

Despite growth in loans and deposits in the first six months of the year, net interest income decreased $935,000, or 14.86% to $5.4 million through June 30, 2024, as compared to $6.3 million during the same period of 2023. The decrease resulted primarily from a $1.7 million increase in interest expense. The increase in interest on deposits was driven by the higher cost of money market deposit balances. The increase in interest on borrowings was driven by a $33.4 million increase in the average balance of borrowed funds due to the elevated level of deposit runoff that occurred in 2023.

Due to growth of $24.7million in the loan portfolio and a 0.07% increase in the current expected credit loss (“CECL”) percentage, the Company added $468,000 to its allowance for credit losses on loans in the first half of 2024, as compared to $60,000 in the first half of 2023. While this provision negatively impacted earnings in the first half of the year, the growth in loan balances should generate additional interest revenue in future periods. The Company expects that its strong liquidity and capital positions, along with the Bank’s total regulatory capital to risk weighted assets of 16.84% on June 30, 2024, as compared to 17.88% for the same period of 2023, will provide ample capacity for future growth.

Return on average assets for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, was -0.22%, as compared to 0.31% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023. Return on average equity for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, was -4.72%, as compared to 5.88% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023. Lower net income and a higher average asset balance primarily drove the lower return on average assets, while lower net income and a lower average equity balance primarily drove the lower return on average equity.

The cost of funds increased 0.99% when comparing June 30, 2024, to the same period in 2023 from 0.15% to 1.14%. This 0.99% increase was primarily due to the change in the funding mix between lower cost interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing deposit balances and higher cost borrowed funds.

On June 30, 2024, the Bank remained above all “well-capitalized” regulatory requirement levels. The Bank’s tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was approximately 15.59% on June 30, 2024, as compared to 17.37% on December 31, 2023. Liquidity remained strong due to managed cash and cash equivalents, borrowing lines with the FHLB of Atlanta, the Federal Reserve and correspondent banks, and the size and composition of the bond portfolio.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $355.7 million on June 30, 2024, a decrease of $7.9 million or 2.17%, from $363.6 million on June 30, 2023. Investment securities decreased by $33.6 million or 22.30% to $117.2 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $150.8 million for the same period of 2023. Loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $201.5 million on June 30, 2024, an increase of $20.9 million or 11.60%, from $180.6 million on June 30, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents increased $5.0 million or 42.89%, from June 30, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

Total deposits were $305.9 million on June 30, 2024, a decrease of $23.4 million or 7.09%, from $329.2 million on June 30, 2023. Despite the year-over-year decline, deposit balances have increased $5.8 million or 1.9% from December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $109.6 million on June 30, 2024, a decrease of $20.8 million or 15.95%, from $130.4 million on June 30, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits were $196.2 million on June 30, 2024, a decrease of $2.6 million or 1.29%, from $198.8 million on June 30, 2023. Total borrowings were $30.0 million on June 30, 2024, an increase of $15.0 million or 100.00%, from $15.0 million on June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, total stockholders’ equity was $17.5 million (4.91% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $6.04 per common share. Total stockholders’ equity on June 30, 2023, was $17.3 million (4.75% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $6.01 per common share.

Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, has remained sound as of June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructurings, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and other real estate owned (“OREO”), represented 0.09% of total assets on June 30, 2024, compared to 0.15% on December 31, 2023, demonstrating positive asset quality trends across the portfolio. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $2.63 million, or 1.30% of total loans, as of June 30, 2024, compared to $2.16 million, or 1.22% of total loans, as of December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses for unfunded commitments was $571,000 as of June 30, 2024, compared to $473,000 as of December 31, 2023.

Review of Financial Results

For the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024, and 2023

Net loss for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, was $204,000, as compared to net income of $276,000 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023. The decrease is primarily the result of a $485,000 increase in interest expense on short-term borrowings, a $469,000 increase in interest expense on deposits and a $399,000 increase in the provision for credit losses on loans, partially offset by an increase of $389,000 in loan interest income and fees, a $381,000 increase in interest on deposits with banks and a $215,000 decrease in the provision for income taxes. The Company’s need to defend its deposit base as well as grow interest-earning asset balances necessitated a strategic change in direction.

Net interest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, totaled $2.8 million, a decrease of $328,000 from the three-month period ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was due to a $955,000 increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings driven by a $26.6 million increase in the average balance of interest-bearing funds and a $19.1 million decrease in the average balance of noninterest-bearing deposits. The higher expenses were partially offset by a $626,000 increase in total interest income due to a $7.4 million increase in the average balance of interest earning assets.

Net interest margin for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, was 3.02%, compared to 3.44% for the same period of 2023. Higher average interest-bearing funds, lower average noninterest-bearing funds, and higher cost of funds partially offset by higher average yields and balances on interest-earning assets were the primary drivers of year-over-year results. The average balance of interest-bearing funds and noninterest-bearing funds increased $26.6 million and decreased $19.1 million, respectively, and the cost of funds increased 1.11%, when comparing the three-month periods ending June 30, 2023, and 2024. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $7.4 million while the yield increased 0.62% from 3.60% to 4.22%, when comparing the three-month periods ending June 30, 2023, and 2024, respectively.

The average balance of interest-bearing deposits in banks and investment securities increased $2.4 million from $181.9 million to $184.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to the same period of 2023 while the yield increased from 2.49% to 2.97% during that same period. The increase in yields is attributed to the higher interest rate environment and its positive impact on cash balances and investment yields.

Average loan balances increased $5.0 million to $186.7 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, compared to $181.7 million for the same period of 2023, while the yield increased from 4.71% to 5.44% during that same period. The increase in loan yields for the second quarter of 2024 reflected the runoff of the lower yielding loans and origination of higher yielding loans in the current higher rate environment.

The provision of allowance for credit loss on loans for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, was $526,000, compared to $127,000 for the same period of 2023. The increase in the provision for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, when compared to the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, primarily reflects a $20.9 million increase in the reservable balance of the loan portfolio and a 0.07% increase in the current expected credit loss percentage.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, noninterest expense was $2.89 million, compared to $2.92 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of $31,000. The primary contributors to the $31,000 decrease, when compared to the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, were decreases in salary and employee benefits, and data processing and item processing services, offset by increases in occupancy and equipment expenses, legal, accounting, and other professional fees, and other expenses.

For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024, and 2023

Net loss for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, was $201,000, as compared to net income of $710,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. The decrease is primarily the result of a $917,000 increase in interest expense on short-term borrowings, a $764,000 increase in interest expense on deposits and a $609,000 increase in the provision for credit losses on loans, partially offset by an increase of $517,000 in loan interest income and fees, a $402,000 increase in interest on deposits with banks and a $532,000 decrease in the provision for income taxes.

Net interest income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, totaled $5.4 million, a decrease of $935,000 from the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was due to a $1.7 million increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings driven by a $17.3 million increase in the average balance of interest-bearing funds and a $21.7 million decrease in the average balance of noninterest-bearing deposits. The higher expenses were partially offset by a $746,000 increase in total interest income due to a 0.44% increase in the yield of interest earning assets.

Net interest margin for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, was 2.94%, compared to 3.42% for the same period of 2023. Higher average interest-bearing funds, lower average noninterest-bearing funds, and higher cost of funds partially offset by higher average yields on interest-earning assets were the primary drivers of year-over-year results. The average balance of interest-bearing funds and noninterest-bearing funds increased $17.3 million and decreased $21.7 million, respectively, and the cost of funds increased 0.99%, when comparing the six-month periods ending June 30, 2023, and 2024. The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased $4.5 million while the yield increased 0.44% from 3.56% to 4.00%, when comparing the six-month periods ending June 30, 2023, and 2024, respectively.

The average balance of interest-bearing deposits in banks and investment securities decreased $2.5 million from $187.7 million to $185.2 million for the first half of 2024, compared to the same period of 2023 while the yield increased from 2.48% to 2.76% during that same period. The increase in yields is attributed to the higher interest rate environment and its positive impact on cash balances and investment yields.

Average loan balances decreased $1.9 million to $181.3 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, compared to $183.2 million for the same period of 2023, while the yield increased from 4.65% to 5.26% during that same period. The increase in loan yields for the first half of 2024 reflected the runoff of the lower yielding loans and origination of higher yielding loans in the current higher rate environment.

The Company recorded a provision of allowance for credit loss on loans of $694,000 for the six-month period ending June 30, 2024, compared to $85,000 for the same period in 2023. The $609,000 increase in the provision in 2024, compared to 2023, primarily reflects a $20.9 million increase in the reservable balance of the loan portfolio and a 0.07% increase in the current expected credit loss percentage. As a result, the allowance for credit loss on loans was $2.63 million on June 30, 2024, representing 1.30% of total loans, compared to $2.22 million, or 1.23% of total loans on June 30, 2023.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, noninterest expense was $5.8 million, compared to $5.9 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. The primary contributors when comparing to the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, were decreases in salary and employee benefits costs, and data processing and item processing services, partially offset by increases in occupancy and equipment expenses, and other expenses.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Information

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally owned community bank with 8 branch offices serving Anne Arundel County. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at www.thebankofglenburnie.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical financial information may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the company’s actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 1,804 $ 9,091 $ 1,940 $ 1,965 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 14,982 33,537 13,301 9,783 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 16,786 42,628 15,241 11,748 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 117,180 128,727 139,427 150,820 Restricted equity securities, at cost 246 246 1,217 403 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 201,500 177,950 176,307 180,551 Less: Allowance for credit losses(1) (2,625 ) (2,035 ) (2,157 ) (2,222 ) Loans, net 198,875 175,915 174,150 178,329 Premises and equipment, net 2,833 2,928 3,046 3,276 Bank owned life insurance 8,744 8,700 8,657 8,572 Deferred tax assets, net 8,329 8,255 7,897 8,520 Accrued interest receivable 1,358 1,281 1,192 1,139 Accrued taxes receivable 552 363 121 70 Prepaid expenses 355 460 475 382 Other assets 458 367 390 348 Total Assets $ 355,716 $ 369,870 $ 351,813 $ 363,607 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 109,631 $ 115,167 $ 116,922 $ 130,430 Interest-bearing deposits 196,235 194,064 183,145 198,794 Total Deposits 305,866 309,231 300,067 329,224 Short-term borrowings 30,000 40,000 30,000 15,000 Defined pension liability 328 327 324 320 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,051 2,183 2,097 1,804 Total Liabilities 338,245 351,741 332,488 346,348 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,893,648; 2,887,467; 2,882,627; 2,872,834 shares as of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and June 30,2023 respectively. 2,894 2,887 2,883 2,873 Additional paid-in capital 11,014 10,989 10,964 10,914 Retained earnings 23,081 23,575 23,859 23,716 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,518 ) (19,322 ) (18,381 ) (20,244 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 17,471 18,129 19,325 17,259 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 355,716 $ 369,870 $ 351,813 $ 363,607







GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 2,525 $ 2,135 $ 4,740 $ 4,223 Interest and dividends on securities 854 999 1,791 1,964 Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold 514 133 767 365 Total Interest Income 3,893 3,267 7,298 6,552 Interest expense Interest on deposits 584 115 986 222 Interest on short-term borrowings 523 38 955 38 Total Interest Expense 1,107 153 1,941 260 Net Interest Income 2,786 3,114 5,357 6,292 Provision of credit loss allowance 526 127 694 85 Net interest income after provision of credit loss provision 2,260 2,987 4,663 6,207 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 35 38 73 80 Other fees and commissions 162 161 311 326 Income on life insurance 44 40 87 79 Total Noninterest Income 241 239 471 485 Noninterest expenses Salary and employee benefits 1,601 1,701 3,219 3,398 Occupancy and equipment expenses 338 299 669 627 Legal, accounting and other professional fees 248 235 502 498 Data processing and item processing services 243 281 492 549 FDIC insurance costs 40 37 78 82 Advertising and marketing related expenses 25 23 48 45 Loan collection costs - 2 6 3 Telephone costs 29 34 69 75 Other expenses 370 313 672 593 Total Noninterest Expenses 2,894 2,925 5,755 5,870 (Loss) income before income taxes (393 ) 301 (621 ) 822 Income tax (benefit) expense (189 ) 25 (420 ) 112 Net (loss) income $ (204 ) $ 276 $ (201 ) $ 710 Basic and diluted net (loss) income per common share $ (0.07 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.25







GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Paid-in Retained Comprehensive Stockholders' Stock Capital Earnings Income (Loss) Equity Balance, December 31, 2022 $ 2,865 $ 10,862 $ 23,579 $ (21,252 ) $ 16,054 Net income - - 710 - 710 Cash dividends, $0.20 per share - - (573 ) - (573 ) Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan 8 52 - - 60 Other comprehensive income - - - 1,008 1,008 Balance, June 30, 2023 $ 2,873 $ 10,914 $ 23,716 $ (20,244 ) $ 17,259 Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Paid-in Retained Comprehensive Stockholders' Stock Capital Earnings Loss Equity Balance, December 31, 2023 $ 2,883 $ 10,964 $ 23,859 $ (18,381 ) $ 19,325 Net income - - (201 ) - (201 ) Cash dividends, $0.20 per share - - (577 ) - (577 ) Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan 11 50 - - 61 Other comprehensive loss - - - (1,137 ) (1,137 ) Balance, June 30, 2024 $ 2,894 $ 11,014 $ 23,081 $ (19,518 ) $ 17,471







THE BANK OF GLEN BURNIE

CAPITAL RATIOS (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) To Be Well Capitalized Under To Be Considered Prompt Corrective Adequately Capitalized

Action Provisions Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio As of June 30, 2024: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 36,896 15.59 % $ 9,810 4.50 % $ 14,170 6.50 % Total Risk-Based Capital $ 39,857 16.84 % $ 17,440 8.00 % $ 21,799 10.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 36,896 15.59 % $ 13,080 6.00 % $ 17,440 8.00 % Tier 1 Leverage $ 36,896 10.10 % $ 14,329 4.00 % $ 17,911 5.00 % As of March 31, 2024 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 37,359 17.14 % $ 10,093 4.50 % $ 14,579 6.50 % Total Risk-Based Capital $ 39,891 18.30 % $ 17,944 8.00 % $ 22,430 10.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 37,359 17.14 % $ 13,458 6.00 % $ 17,944 8.00 % Tier 1 Leverage $ 37,359 10.43 % $ 14,369 4.00 % $ 17,961 5.00 % As of December 31, 2023: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 37,975 17.37 % $ 9,840 4.50 % $ 14,213 6.50 % Total Risk-Based Capital $ 40,237 18.40 % $ 17,493 8.00 % $ 21,867 10.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 37,975 17.37 % $ 13,120 6.00 % $ 17,493 8.00 % Tier 1 Leverage $ 37,975 10.76 % $ 14,113 4.00 % $ 17,641 5.00 % As of June 30, 2023: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 37,755 16.83 % $ 10,093 4.50 % $ 14,579 6.50 % Total Risk-Based Capital $ 40,105 17.88 % $ 17,944 8.00 % $ 22,430 10.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 37,755 16.83 % $ 13,458 6.00 % $ 17,944 8.00 % Tier 1 Leverage $ 37,755 10.51 % $ 14,369 4.00 % $ 17,961 5.00 %







GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Year Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) Financial Data Assets $ 355,716 $ 369,870 $ 363,607 $ 355,716 $ 363,607 $ 351,813 Investment securities 117,180 128,727 150,820 117,180 150,820 139,427 Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs) 201,500 177,950 180,551 201,500 180,551 176,307 Allowance for loan losses 2,625 2,035 2,222 2,625 2,222 2,157 Deposits 305,866 309,231 329,224 305,866 329,224 300,067 Borrowings 30,000 40,000 15,000 30,000 15,000 30,000 Stockholders' equity 17,471 18,129 17,259 17,471 17,259 19,325 Net (loss) income (204 ) 3 276 (201 ) 710 1,429 Average Balances Assets $ 366,071 $ 358,877 $ 359,482 $ 362,474 $ 366,536 $ 361,731 Investment securities 148,690 163,618 170,653 156,154 171,586 173,902 Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs) 186,650 175,914 181,693 181,282 183,240 179,790 Deposits 307,427 305,858 335,031 306,642 344,446 330,095 Borrowings 38,891 31,667 3,793 35,279 1,898 12,580 Stockholders' equity 17,369 19,124 18,797 18,247 18,309 17,105 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets -0.22 % 0.00 % 0.31 % -0.11 % 0.39 % 0.40 % Annualized return on average equity -4.72 % 0.06 % 5.88 % -2.22 % 7.82 % 8.35 % Net interest margin 3.02 % 2.86 % 3.44 % 2.94 % 3.42 % 3.31 % Dividend payout ratio -142 % 9426 % 104 % -287 % 81 % 80 % Book value per share $ 6.04 $ 6.28 $ 6.01 $ 6.04 $ 6.01 $ 6.70 Basic and diluted net income per share (0.07 ) - 0.10 (0.07 ) 0.25 0.50 Cash dividends declared per share 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.20 0.20 0.40 Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,891,203 2,885,552 2,871,026 2,888,378 2,873,129 2,873,500 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for loan losses to loans 1.30 % 1.14 % 1.23 % 1.30 % 1.23 % 1.22 % Nonperforming loans to avg. loans 0.17 % 0.21 % 0.32 % 0.18 % 0.31 % 0.29 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual & 90+ past due loans 827.1 % 549.1 % 385.8 % 827.1 % 385.8 % 409.3 % Net charge-offs annualize to avg. loans -0.14 % 0.66 % 0.15 % 0.25 % 0.03 % 0.06 % Capital Ratios Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 15.59 % 17.14 % 16.83 % 15.59 % 16.83 % 17.37 % Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio 15.59 % 17.14 % 16.83 % 15.59 % 16.83 % 17.37 % Leverage Ratio 10.10 % 10.43 % 10.51 % 10.10 % 10.51 % 10.76 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 16.84 % 18.30 % 17.88 % 16.84 % 17.88 % 18.40 %

