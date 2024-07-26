TOPDON USA Expands Into Motorcycle Market with Release of TopScan Moto, an Innovative Hardware and Software Diagnostic Tool

ROCKAWAY, NEW JERSEY, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TOPDON USA , the premier provider of cutting-edge technology and advanced tools for auto repair professionals and enthusiasts, recently announced the company is expanding its professional-grade products and services to the motorcycle market. Among the first products to be introduced to the new market is the TopScan Moto, an innovative diagnostic tool designed to efficiently troubleshoot hardware and software issues on dirt bikes, cruisers, touring and adventure motorcycles.

“Over the last seven years TOPDON USA has become a trusted brand among professional auto technicians and DIY enthusiasts across the country,” said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON USA. “Our products are being used every day to solve complex hardware and software issues quickly and efficiently in vehicles. We’re proud to leverage the experience and success we’ve gained in the automotive market to engineer products that will keep motorcycles running and performing in top condition.”

The TopScan Moto offers comprehensive system diagnostics and effortless maintenance functions, providing the convenience of on-the-go intelligence. A perfect tool for professional technicians and DIY’ers, the TopScan Moto offers full-system diagnostics covering engine, ABS, smart key, and entertainment systems, ensuring a thorough analysis for troubleshooting 20 internal systems.

“As of 2021, there were nearly 10 million motorcycles registered in the U.S.,” said Schnitz. “It only makes sense that TOPDON would enter the market with a professional-grade product that is engineered to streamline the troubleshooting process for motorcycle owners and shops. Its convenience, size and compatibility with multiple brands will make the TopScan Moto a must-have tool.”

Additional features of the TopScan Moto include:

Oil maintenance resets

Service indicator adjustments

Idle speed tweaks

Detect and clear fault codes across all systems

Auto VIN automatically recognizes motorcycle make and model

Multi-dimensional data display

The TopScan Moto is currently available for BMW, Ducati and Harley-Davidson brands and will soon be available for Japanese bike brands. Additional brands will continue to be added as they develop.

About TOPDON USA

Founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON USA is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 200 industry-leading engineers and owns over 140 intellectual property rights. The company’s cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit www.topdon.us

