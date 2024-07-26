Breezeline Chosen to Provide Advanced Fiber Solutions for School Districts in New Hampshire and Virginia

Breezeline will connect multiple school district facilities in Somersworth, NH and Colonial Beach, VA

QUINCY, Mass., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline , a leading internet, TV, phone and wireless service provider in the U.S., will provide advanced connectivity solutions for multiple school locations in two districts in New Hampshire and Virginia after being selected through a competitive bidding process.



In New Hampshire, Breezeline will provide a dedicated, 1 Gigabit internet access connection for Somersworth High School. It will also construct a fiber network linking the high school, two elementary schools, a middle school, district administrative offices and City Hall. The school district serves approximately 1,336 students.

In Virginia, Breezeline will activate a 5 Gigabit fiber internet access connection to serve the Colonial Beach School District, which has nearly 600 students. The dedicated internet access connection will support the district’s high school, elementary school and administrative offices.

“We are pleased to bring fiber internet services to these school districts to ensure that students and school administrators have access to critical online resources through reliable, high speed connectivity,” said Frank van der Post, president of Breezeline.

Breezeline provides internet connectivity to more than 150 schools, libraries, hospitals, health care clinics and medical centers in 10 states through the Federal Communications Commission’s E-Rate program, one of several federal programs that are designed to bring affordable internet connectivity to rural and unserved areas. The programs are funded through contributions from Breezeline and other internet and phone service providers in the U.S. via a Universal Service Fund.

