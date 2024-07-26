PLC Automation Market Review: All Eyes on 2024 Outlook | Mitsubishi, Delta, Allen Bradley
PLC Automation
PLC Automation Market will witness a 11% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2030
The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the "PLC Automation Market'' evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2030. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Mitsubishi (Japan), Delta (Taiwan), Allen Bradley (United States), Omron (Japan), Schneider (France), Selec Controls (India), ABB (Switzerland), FANUC (Japan), Fuji Electric (Japan), Modicon (United States), Phoenix Contact (Germany), WECON (China), Messung (India), Johnson Controls (United States), Addverb (India), Symbiotic Systems (India).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global PLC Automation market to witness a CAGR of 7.20% during forecast period of 2024-2030. Global PLC Automation Market Breakdown by Type (Modular PLCs, Compact/Integrated PLCs, Rackmount PLCs) by Component (Hardware, Software, Service) by PLC Output (Analog Output, Relay Output, Triac Output, Transistor Output) by End-Use Industry (Automotive, Chemical and Petrochemical, Food and Beverage, Energy and Utilities, Oil and Gas, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The PLC Automation market size is estimated to increase by USD 40.79 Billion at a CAGR of 7.20% from 2024 to 2030. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 40.60 Billion.
A digital computer used for automation of electromechanical processes, such as control of machinery on factory assembly lines, amusement rides, or lighting fixtures. PLCs are designed for multiple input and output arrangements, extended temperature ranges, immunity to electrical noise, and resistance to vibration and impact.
PLC Automation
Market Drivers
• Automation Demand: Rising demand for automation in manufacturing processes to enhance productivity and reduce human error.
Market Trend
• Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing: Increasing adoption of smart manufacturing and IoT technologies.
Opportunities
• Emerging Markets: Growth potential in developing regions with expanding industrial base.
Market Restraints:
• High Initial Costs: Significant upfront investment required for PLC systems and automation solutions.
Major Highlights of the PLC Automation Market report released by HTF MI
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report PLC Automation matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.
Key Development's in the Market: This segment of the PLC Automation report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavours, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.
Browse Complete Summary and Table of Content @: https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-plc-automation-market
