Local Attorney Encourages Residents to Have a Power of Attorney (POA) Set Up Before It Is Needed
Incapacitation, Accidents or Out of State Travel can Cause Delays and Unnecessary Difficulties
Dealing with problems following an accident is never easy, but it’s much easier to deal with this situation in the planning process, before an accident or a major incident.”MEDINA, OHIO, USA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the unexpected happens, having a Power of Attorney document already set up provides peace of mind. Without it, important decisions must be delayed. It may be unclear who takes responsibility in the event of an accident when a parent of a child is not available, or the business owner is unreachable.
— Christopher M. Greene, Attorney At Law
“The last will and testament is the most discussed estate planning document, but it may not be the most important one,” explained Christopher Greene. “Unfortunately, many people don’t consider the importance of having a power of attorney document.”
Small business owners can be especially vulnerable. For example, if the business owner is unexpectedly hospitalized without a proper plan, critical deadlines will be missed. Recently Greene found that because an owner was incapacitated without a completed POA document, the company’s employees could not receive their pay checks. The bank was not able to work with the spouse of the owner or the vice president of the company.
After a POA document is set up, the person designated by the business owner would have the ability to step in during an emergency to keep the business running.
“Dealing with problems following an accident is never easy, but it’s much easier to deal with this situation in the planning process, before an accident or a major incident,” he said.
Young parents of small children need to have power of attorney documents to ensure that the grandparent or other guardian who is caring for their child can make decisions if they are traveling or unavailable due to an accident. Elderly parents also need to have a power of attorney so that their adult children are able to properly take care of the finances for their elderly parents when needed.
In an effort to prevent some of these problems, Christopher Greene is prepared to help business owners or parents through the stages of the POA document preparation process. By creating a POA, people are much more prepared for dealing with difficult situations.
ABOUT CHRISTOPHER M. GREENE, ATTORNEY AT LAW
Christopher M. Greene is a graduate of Denison University and Case Western Reserve University School of Law. In 2016, Chris established his own law firm in Medina after serving as general counsel for several years at a local business and working as a law clerk for two northeast Ohio law firms during law school. He was selected as a Rising Star for 2023 and 2024 based off of an evaluation of 12 indicators, including peer recognition and professional achievement in legal practices. He enjoys working in estate planning, particularly with millennials who are interested in learning more and with blended families where estate issues often arise if not carefully considered. For more information or to get his checklist, call 330-421-6861 or visit the website at www.medinaestateplanning.com.
