Solum Global Inc. and DEBAARS Announce Strategic Joint Venture to Launch Multi-functional Bitcoin Payment Card

West Palm Beach, FL, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solum Global Inc. (“Solum Global or the Company”), a transparent digital network where cryptocurrencies and real-world assets meet, unveiled today a strategic joint venture with DEBAARS to launch a multi-functional payment card connected to the Solum Wallet that revolutionizes the way users interact between digital assets, U.S. dollars, and gold.

The new payment card will allow users to seamlessly acquire Bitcoin and other select digital currencies through the Company’s Wallet, fulfill conventional purchases in U.S. dollars, or exchange digital currencies for gold. This unique product provides all Americans easy access to digital currencies, positioning it an ideal solution for cryptocurrency beginners and seasoned investors.

“Providing everyday Americans with the opportunity to easily participate and benefit from the staggering growth in the digital currency industry and offering an onramp to real-world assets is our primary objective. Gold has always been a trusted store of value, and by integrating it with modern digital technology, we produce a unique solution that benefits all participants,” stated Kirk St Johns, Co-founder and CEO of Solum Global.

“We are thrilled to enter a strategic partnership with Solum Global to bring this innovative product to market. By combining our expertise in multi-functional payment card solutions with Solum’s digital currency platform and gold redemption feature, we are creating a product that offers unparalleled stability and convenience for our users,” said Zoltan Finta, founder of DEBAARS.

DEBAARS is a leading provider of innovative payment card solutions, offering a range of products designed to meet the needs of modern consumers. With a focus on security, convenience, and cutting-edge technology, DEBAARS is committed to delivering exceptional value to its customers. www.debaars.com .



Solum Global, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, is a transparent digital network with a fully decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol for storing, trading, and transferring digital assets and gold between individuals, businesses, and governments worldwide. Through cutting-edge DeFi and blockchain technology, Solum Global offers a solution that integrates digital currencies and real-world assets (Gold) with immediate settlement between parties across a variety of platforms, networks, and systems. www.solum.global .

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

