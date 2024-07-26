Annual Conference on Indonesia Economic Development (ACIED) 2024: The Best Recipe for Indonesia to Escape Middle Income Trap and to Reach High-Income Status by 2045

Agenda Click to view

Time of Event

8:00-13:00 (local time); 10.00-15.00 (Tokyo time)

Summary

With the recent election in March 2024, a new government under President-elect Prabowo Subianto is preparing to take office in an Indonesia still experiencing tremendous economic growth. With the country’s National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN) set to expire in 2025 and as Indonesia approaches middle-income status, there is a pressing need for a renewed policy approach to advance inclusive, resilient and sustainable development and address the key drivers of the middle-income trap (MIT). This is imperative for the country in realizing its "Golden Indonesia 2045" vision of becoming a developed country by its 100th independence anniversary.

To support this process, the Annual Conference on Indonesia Economic Development (ACIED) 2024: Escaping the Middle-Income Trap and Reaching Golden Indonesia 2045: Pathways and Policy Options, will focus on four key thematic pillars: structural reform, innovation and digitalization, sustainability and climate change, and human resource economics, aiming to serve as a platform to advance reforms and sustainable development in Indonesia. The event will be jointly delivered by the ADBI and the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) of Indonesia.

The two-day program will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive sessions, and networking events, focusing on economic development issues, strategies for overcoming the middle-income trap, sharing best practices, and enabling key stakeholders to share insights in deepening their understanding of common challenges faced by countries encountering similar economic obstacles.

Ultimately, ACIED 2024 aims to develop practical, evidence-based policy recommendations to support equitable and sustainable economic development in Indonesia, setting the stage for continued dialogue and action.

Objectives

Creating a platform for exchange: facilitating dialogue and information sharing among academic experts, national and intentional policymakers, NGO practitioners, the private sector.

facilitating dialogue and information sharing among academic experts, national and intentional policymakers, NGO practitioners, the private sector. Building understanding of common challenges and good practices: fostering a dynamic and enabling environment for participants to advance their understanding of the challenges associated with the ‘middle-income trap’ and share good practices to effectively manage them.

fostering a dynamic and enabling environment for participants to advance their understanding of the challenges associated with the ‘middle-income trap’ and share good practices to effectively manage them. Producing development strategies and policy proposals: supporting the design of practical, evidence-based, and detailed policy recommendations to advance equitable and sustainable economic development in Indonesia, to achieve Golden Indonesia 2045.

Target Participants

ACIED 2024 will bring together economists, government officials, international policymakers, and academic researchers, to discuss the central challenges facing Indonesia as it approaches middle income status, pathways to address and overcome the middle income trap, and policy options to advance development toward high-income status in 2045.

How to Register

By invitation or prior arrangement with ADBI

Partner