Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Worldwide Industry Analysis To Reach $29.1 Billion to 2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pipelines are essential infrastructure that transport liquids and gases efficiently and economically from their source to refineries and distribution points. They carry a wide range of substances, including wastewater, natural gas, crude oil, liquefied gases, and petrochemicals. Constructed from materials like aluminum, plastic, cement, steel, and stainless steel, pipelines are vital for modern economies.

The global pipeline monitoring systems market size was valued at $13.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $29.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030.

To mitigate risks associated with pipeline operations, advanced monitoring technologies such as SCADA, PLC, and HMI are increasingly employed. These systems help prevent hazardous leaks and spills of potentially harmful substances. High pressures and temperatures within pipelines can lead to damage, while the transportation of highly reactive fluids poses significant environmental risks. As a result, the demand for robust pipeline monitoring systems is growing rapidly.

The oil and gas industry is under increasing pressure to enhance safety and security. To address this, operators are investing heavily in pipeline monitoring infrastructure. The heightened threat of terrorism and cyberattacks has further accelerated this trend. By implementing advanced monitoring systems, companies can protect their assets, minimize environmental impact, and ensure the reliable supply of essential resources.

In addition, these technologies create a digital pipeline infrastructure for oil and gas companies who wish to monitor and operate their operations remotely. As a result, organizations have increased their investment on network monitoring and are implementing comprehensive monitoring solutions to prevent making systems vulnerable to cyber-attacks and defend networks. For instance, in September 2021, Huawei Technologies has launched Optical Transport Network that are expected to speed up digital transformation in industries including electric power, oil and gas, coal mining, and manufacturing.

Top Players:

Key companies profiled in the pipeline monitoring systems research report include Orbcomm Inc., Transcanada Company, PSI AG, Pure Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Perma Pipe Inc., Siemens AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., BAE Systems, Inc. and Pentair PLC.

Key Findings of The Study:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging pipeline monitoring systems market trends and dynamics.

In-depth pipeline monitoring systems market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

Depending on material type, the metallic pipe segment dominated the pipeline monitoring systems market, in terms of revenue in 2020 and the non-metallic pipe segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By technology, the ultrasonic testing segment has registered highest revenue in 2020.

By end user, the water and wastewater segment has registered highest revenue in2020.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within the pipeline monitoring systems are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the pipeline monitoring systems industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging pipeline monitoring systems market opportunities.

