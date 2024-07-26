Semiochemicals Market Set to Transform Pest Control with Innovative Solutions; states TNR, The Niche Research

A Key Growth Driver of the Semiochemicals Market is the Increasing Demand for Environmentally Sustainable and Targeted Pest Management Solutions

Wilmington, Delaware, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semiochemicals are chemical compounds utilized in the communication processes between organisms, influencing the behavior or physiology of individuals within the same or different species. These compounds are pivotal in developing advanced pest management solutions and sustainable agricultural practices. They include pheromones, which communicate within the same species, and allelochemicals, which facilitate interactions between different species. Semiochemicals are increasingly employed in integrated pest management (IPM) systems to target specific pests with minimal environmental impact.

The semiochemicals market is experiencing robust growth, driven by a heightened demand for sustainable and targeted pest management solutions. Key growth drivers include increasing environmental regulations, rising awareness of the adverse effects of chemical pesticides, and the need for effective pest control in agriculture, forestry, and public health sectors. Opportunities abound as advancements in biotechnology and chemical engineering enable the development of more effective and stable semiochemical formulations.

Trends shaping the market include the growing adoption of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices, which integrate semiochemicals to reduce ecological impact and enhance crop protection. Technological innovations in semiochemical delivery systems, such as controlled-release dispensers and microencapsulation, are improving efficacy and user convenience. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is leading market growth due to its expansive agricultural sector and supportive regulatory environment. Overall, the semiochemicals market is poised for continued expansion, fueled by sustainability trends and technological advancements.

Covid 19 Impact on Global Semiochemicals Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly influenced the global semiochemicals market. The initial phase saw disruptions in supply chains and reduced agricultural activities due to lockdowns, impacting the production and distribution of semiochemicals. However, the pandemic has also accelerated the shift towards sustainable and environmentally friendly pest management solutions, as heightened awareness of health and environmental concerns grew.

This shift has increased demand for semiochemicals as part of integrated pest management (IPM) strategies. Additionally, the pandemic underscored the need for resilient agricultural systems, driving interest in innovative and eco-friendly pest control methods. As global markets recover, the semiochemicals sector is poised for growth, benefiting from an increased focus on sustainability and health-conscious agricultural practices.

Key Insights: Global Semiochemicals Market

Pheromones to Emerged as Leading Segment Due to their Precision, Effectiveness, and Environmentally Friendly Nature

These chemical signals are highly specific, targeting particular pest species without harming beneficial insects or non-target organisms. This specificity reduces the risk of resistance development in pests, a common issue with conventional pesticides. Pheromones are widely used in integrated pest management (IPM) strategies, which prioritize sustainable and non-toxic pest control methods. Their applications range from monitoring and trapping pests to disrupting mating patterns, significantly reducing pest populations. Increased regulatory support and growing awareness of the ecological and health benefits of pheromones further drive their adoption, solidifying their dominance in the semiochemicals market.

Agriculture to be Leading Application Segment Owing to its Critical Need for Effective, Sustainable Pest Management Solutions

The agricultural sector faces continuous challenges from pests and diseases, which can significantly impact crop yield and quality. Semiochemicals, such as pheromones and allelochemicals, offer targeted, environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional chemical pesticides. They help in monitoring pest populations, disrupting mating behaviors, and reducing pest damage without harming beneficial insects or the environment. Additionally, the growing emphasis on integrated pest management (IPM) and sustainable farming practices drives the adoption of semiochemicals. Regulatory incentives and increasing awareness among farmers about the benefits of reducing chemical residues and enhancing crop health further contribute to agriculture's dominance in the semiochemicals market.

Emphasis on Sustainable Agriculture Practices in Europe Drives the Growth

The region's commitment to reducing pesticide use and minimizing environmental impact has driven significant adoption of semiochemicals for pest management. Additionally, Europe's advanced agricultural technology and research capabilities support the development and implementation of innovative semiochemical solutions. The European Union's policies promoting integrated pest management (IPM) and reduced reliance on chemical pesticides further bolster market growth. Growing awareness among European farmers about the benefits of semiochemicals in improving crop yield and quality, while protecting beneficial organisms, contributes to the region's increasing market share.

Global Semiochemicals Market Players

BASF SE

Bedoukian Research, Inc.

Biobest Group NV

International Pheromone Systems Ltd.

Isagro Group

Koppert Biological Systems

Laboratorio Agrochem S.A.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Novagrica

Pherobank B.V.

Russell IPM Ltd.

SemiosBio Technologies Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Suterra LLC

Syngenta AG

Trécé Inc.

Other Industry Participants

Key Developments:



In October 2020, Suterra LLC unveiled a new Puffer pheromone pest control range designed to mitigate crop damage caused by Navel Orangeworm, Codling Moth, and Oriental Fruit Moth, enhancing its market position.

In April 2020, Provivi partnered with CABI to register the new biocontrol product, Pherogen SPOFR dispenser, in Kenya, aimed at controlling fall armyworm infestations.

In March 2020, Advanced Research (JNCASR) and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research in India introduced a powdered semiochemical formula, making pheromone-based pest control more cost-effective.

Global Semiochemicals Market



By Semiochemical Type

Pheromones Sex Pheromones Aggregation Pheromones Trail Pheromones Others

Allelochemicals Allomones Kairomones Synomones



By Application



Agriculture

Forestry

Horticulture

Aquaculture

Others

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

