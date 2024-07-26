eXp Realty Welcomes Donald Cherry as Vice President of Sustainability

Dynamic leadership to propel eXp Realty's sustainability initiatives to new heights

BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), is pleased to announce Donald Cherry as the new Vice President of Sustainability, responsible for developing a comprehensive sustainability program that enhances eXp Realty's values, culture, philosophies and vision for the future.



Cherry joins eXp Realty with nearly 20 years of experience at USANA Health Sciences, where he most recently served as the Executive Director of Corporate Sustainability. Under his leadership, the company was recognized as one of America's Most Responsible Companies and one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek magazine. He also was honored as one of Utah Business magazine’s Forty under 40 for his work in the sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion fields.

“We are excited to welcome Donald to our team,” said Renée Kaspar, Chief HR Officer of eXp Realty. “His wealth of experience and dedication to sustainability will play a key role in advancing our initiatives. Donald's proven track record speaks volumes, and we trust he will guide us in creating a more sustainable future for eXp Realty.”

Cherry holds undergraduate degrees from the University of Utah, majoring in communication, and a master’s degree from Northeastern University in leadership and project management. He also has earned executive certificates in sustainability from both Duke University and New York University.

“I am excited to join eXp Realty and lead their sustainability efforts,” said Donald Cherry. “I look forward to working with the team to create impactful sustainability initiatives that will contribute to the company’s growth and success.”

