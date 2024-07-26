Johnson Fistel Begins Investigation into DexCom Following a Significant Drop in the Company’s Stock

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) or any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What if I purchased DexCom securities? If you purchased securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

Click Here to Join the Investigation

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On July 25, 2024, after the closure of market trading, DexCom issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The Company reported revenue figures amounting to $1.004 billion. However, the press release conveyed that the Company’s performance did not meet its established high standards of execution. Furthermore, DexCom revised its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year of 2024, projecting a revenue range between $4 billion and $4.05 billion. This adjustment was attributed to "certain unique items impacting 2024 seasonality," which have been identified as factors influencing the Company’s financial outlook.

Following this news, DexCom stock was trading down 39% during pre-market trading on July 26, 2024.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com .

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com