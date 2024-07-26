VCI Global Enters Into AI Computing Alliance (AICA) Led by Enlight Corporation and Supermicro

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (Frankfurt: H0T) (“VCI Global”, “VCIG”, or the “Company”), an AI and technology aggregator, is thrilled to announce its entry into a groundbreaking AI Computing Alliance (“AICA”). This is a collaborative initiative led by Enlight Corporation (TWSE: 2438) (“Enlight”), and Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) (“Supermicro”) and other alliance partners including Fortinet, Inc., UNIC Technology Corp., Bingo Group Holdings Limited, J&V Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Red Building Capital, ZoobeTek, iSpan International Inc., and Bulky Animation Studio. This alliance will jointly establish AI Computing Centers (AICCs) and advance the AI ecosystem.



The first AICC, a high-performance computing facility, will be established in Taiwan. It is spearheaded by Enlight in partnership with Supermicro, Chief Telecom Inc., VMFive, Infinitix Inc., and Inventec Besta Co., Ltd. The AICC will be powered by NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPUs, which offer 1.43 times the performance speed compared to the NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs. With 256 units of NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPUs generating a total of 93 PFLOPS of AI computing power, this AICC is estimated to rank 15th globally in AI computing power, making it one of the fastest AI data centers in Asia. This AICC will deliver premier services by offering GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) for various entities such as governments, financial institutions, and businesses. The Taiwan AICC is expected to commence operations by the end of 2024.

VCI Global will serve as the strategic partner in the AICA initiatives with plans to establish the first AICC in Malaysia by the second quarter of 2025. This Malaysian AICC, which will replicate the Taiwan AICC’s model, will act as a central hub for advancing AI research, development, and application, driving industry growth and enhancing Malaysia’s prominence in the global AI landscape.

After establishing AICCs in Taiwan and Malaysia, the AICA intends to develop additional AICCs globally, including in Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, and Indonesia. This expansion aims to meet the anticipated high demand for computing power driven by Large Language Models (LLMs) and the increasing use of AI applications. Research from MarketsandMarkets indicates that the global LLM market is expected to grow rapidly, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30%, projected to increase from approximately US$7 billion in 2024 to over US$35 billion in 2030. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to create AI computing centers worldwide, addressing the growing need for computing power. VCI Global’s involvement supports AICA’s mission to become a leading platform for AI computation, drive technological innovation, and promote the widespread adoption of AI technologies globally.

“We are excited to have VCIG to participate in the alliance to serve our interest in Southeast Asia, where we believe their involvement will further accelerate the success of the alliance. We look forward to developing our next AICC in Malaysia in the near future,” said Mr. Sam Ding, Chief Executive Officer of the AICA Taiwan.

“We are extremely excited about entering this alliance and participating in such a formidable alliance to advance the AI ecosystem to better serve the region,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a diversified holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it focuses on consulting, fintech, AI, robotics, and cybersecurity. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, our main operations are centered in Asia, with significant visibility across Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. VCIG primarily offers consulting services in capital markets, real estate, AI, and technology. In technology businesses, the company operates a proprietary financing platform that serves companies and individuals, as well as a secured messaging platform serving governments and organizations. We also invest, incubate, accelerate, and commercialize businesses and technologies in AI and robotics.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/ .

About Enlight Corporation

Enlight strives to serve the customers by focusing on product design requirements, process and quality enhancement. In May 2019, Enlight launched a brand that provides household appliances in Taiwan through both online and offline. The company expanded into beauty and skincare markets, distributing Swiss salon skincare brand “BelleWave” and its own brand “Jubilux”.

For additional detail, please visit https://www.enlightcorp.com.tw/ .

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro is a global technology leader committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, Metaverse, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Rack-Scale Total IT Solutions provider that designs and builds an environmentally friendly and energy-saving portfolio of servers, storage systems, switches, software, along with global support services.

For more information, please visit https://www.supermicro.com/en/ .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

