Pacific Financial Corp Earns $2.1 Million, or $0.21 per Diluted Share, for Second Quarter 2024; Net Interest Margin Remains Strong During the Second Quarter at 4.15%; Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 per Share

ABERDEEN, Wash., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PFLC), (“Pacific Financial”) or the (“Company”), the holding company for Bank of the Pacific (the “Bank”), reported net income of $2.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024, and $3.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023. All results are unaudited.



Pacific Financials’ second quarter 2024 operating results reflected the following changes from the first quarter of 2024: (1) lower net interest income as deposit costs increased; (2) higher provision for credit losses due primarily to a larger loan portfolio and changes in the economic forecast and assumptions; (3) higher non-interest income due to larger gains on the sale of loans and investment securities; (4) higher non-interest expenses due to increased health insurance claims and the hiring, building and marketing of new commercial loan and deposit teams; and (5) a 1.4% increase in gross loans.

The board of directors of Pacific Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on July 17, 2024. The dividend will be payable on August 23, 2024 to shareholders of record on August 9, 2024.

“We are pleased to report continued growth in our loan portfolio, both during the quarter and year-over-year, which speaks volumes for our relationship banking model and our reputation in the industry for responsiveness and delivery. Bank consolidation in the Northwest markets has provided opportunities for Bank of the Pacific to continue building out our teams. We have filled several open positions that meet our strategic objectives, including growth in our newest Lake Oswego market,” said Denise Portmann, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our net interest margin remains high as the Bank has been well positioned for rising interest rates. In addition, our capital levels remain strong and that combined with our financial performance provides the Company with strategic capital management opportunities such as regular quarterly cash dividend payments and stock repurchases that benefit our shareholders. Our existing stock repurchase plan has approximately $1.5 million available for future repurchases.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 0.76%, compared to 0.95% for the first quarter 2024, and 1.30% for the second quarter 2023.

Return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 7.47%, compared to 9.32% from the preceding quarter, and 14.30% from the second quarter a year earlier.

Net interest income was $10.8 million, compared to $11.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, and $12.2 million for the second quarter 2023.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) contracted to 4.15%, compared to 4.38% from the preceding quarter, and 4.33% for the second quarter a year ago. The decline was partially due to an increase in higher-costing time deposit balances as well as the decline in percentage of non-interest bearing deposits.

Provision for credit losses was $304,000 compared to $33,000 for the preceding quarter and $8,000 in the second quarter a year ago.

Gross loans balances grew by $9.8 million, or 1%, to $704.0 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $694.2 million at March 31, 2024, and increased by $45.3 million, or 7%, from $658.7 million at June 30, 2023.

Total deposits declined $10.1 million to $985.7 million, compared to $995.8 million at March 31, 2024, and from $1.08 billion at June 30, 2023. Core deposits represented 87% of total deposits, with non-interest bearing deposits representing 39% of total deposits at June 30, 2024.

Coverage of short-term funds available to uninsured and uncollateralized deposits was 229% at June 30, 2024 compared to 251% at March 31, 2024. Uninsured or uncollateralized deposits were 24% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, and 22% at March 31, 2024.

Asset quality remains solid with nonperforming assets to total assets at 0.12%, compared to 0.13% three months earlier, and 0.08% at June 30, 2023.

At June 30, 2024, Bank of the Pacific continued to exceed regulatory well-capitalized requirements with a leverage ratio of 11.7% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 17.6%.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets declined by 1% to $1.12 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.13 billion at March 31, 2024, and decreased 7% from $1.21 billion at June 30, 2023.

Liquidity metrics continued to remain strong with total liquidity, both on and off balance sheet sources, at $535.4 million as of June 30, 2024. The Bank has established collateralized credit lines with borrowing capacity from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB) and from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, as well as $60.0 million in unsecured borrowing lines from various correspondent banks. There was no balance outstanding on any of these facilities at quarter-end.

The following table summarize the Bank’s available liquidity:

LIQUIDITY (unaudited) Period Ended Change from % of Deposits ($ in 000s) Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, 2024 2024 2023 $ % $ % 2024 2024 2023 Short-term Funding Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,183 $ 80,052 $ 199,707 $ (16,869 ) -21 % $ (136,524 ) -68 % 6 % 8 % 21 % Unencumbered AFS Securities 139,581 139,144 104,898 437 0 % 34,683 33 % 14 % 14 % 11 % Secured lines of Credit (FHLB, FRB) 332,674 337,553 316,214 (4,879 ) -1 % 16,460 5 % 34 % 34 % 29 % Short-term Funding $ 535,438 $ 556,749 $ 620,819 $ (21,311 ) -4 % $ (85,381 ) -14 % 54 % 56 % 61 %

Investment securities: Activity within the portfolio was minimal during the current quarter with portfolio balances decreasing 3% to $278.7 million compared to $288.4 million at March 31, 2024, while increasing slightly compared to the like period a year ago. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to scheduled principal repayments as well as the sale of Farmer Mac equity stock.

U.S. Treasury bonds, and securities issued by the U.S. Government sponsored agencies accounted for 85%, 85%, and 84% of the investment portfolio as of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023. The average adjusted duration to reset of the investment securities portfolio was 4.3 years at June 30, 2024. Net unrealized losses on the AFS totaled $22.0 million ($17.1 million after-tax) at June 30, 2024, or 8% of AFS portfolio.

Gross loans balances increased $9.8 million, or 1%, to $704.0 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $694.2 million at March 31, 2024 and included growth in most loan segments, including commercial and agricultural with growth of $3.6 million or 5%. Year-over-year loan growth was 7%, or $45.3 million, with the largest increases in residential 1-4 family, multi-family and construction and development loans which increased $18.8 million, $13.1 million and $10.1 million, respectively. In addition, commercial loans increased $4.2 million during the same period. Loans classified as commercial real estate for regulatory concentration purposes totaled $260.1 million at June 30, 2024, or 186% of total risk based capital.

The Bank originated $35.4 million in portfolio credit commitments in the 2nd quarter of 2024 and $61.5 million during the first half of 2024. The loan pipeline continues to be supported by sustained business development activity of its commercial lending teams including in our newest Lake Oswego market.

The Company manages new loan origination volume and the portfolio using concentration limits that establish maximum exposure levels by certain industry segments, loan product types, geography and single borrower limits. In addition, the loan portfolio continues to be well-diversified and is collateralized with assets predominantly within the Company’s Western Washington and Oregon markets.

Credit quality: Non-performing assets remain minimal and decreased to $1.4 million, or 0.12% of total assets at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.5 million, or 0.13% at March 31, 2024, and $959,000, or 0.08% at June 30, 2023. The Company has zero other real estate owned as of June 30, 2024.

Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) for loans was $8.8 million, or 1.26% of gross loans at June 30, 2024, compared to $8.6 million or 1.24% of loans at March 31, 2024 and $8.2 million or 1.25% at June 30, 2023.

A provision for credit losses of $304,000 was recorded in the current quarter (comprised of a $335,000 provision for credit losses – loans and a $31,000 benefit for credit losses – unfunded loan commitments). This compares to $33,000 in the first quarter of 2024 and $8,000 for the second quarter of 2023. The provision during the current quarter is a product of loan growth and updated economic forecasts and assumptions. Net charge-offs for the current quarter remained minimal and totaled $56,000, compared to $33,000 for the preceding quarter and $79,000 for the second quarter a year ago.

Total deposits decreased to $985.6 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $995.8 million at March 31, 2024 and $1.08 billion at June 30, 2023. The bank has continued to retain customer relationships, though the bank has experienced a decline in deposits from a year ago primarily due to interest rate sensitive clients shifting a portion of their non-operating deposit balances to higher yielding investments including time deposits as well as increased business and customer spending and the general market tightening of liquidity.

Certificate of deposit balances increased $10.9 million from the linked quarter and $50.2 million from the same quarter a year ago and represent 13%, 12%, and 7%, of total deposits, at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. Non-interest-bearing account balances decreased 6% to $378.2 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $404.5 million at March 31, 2024 and decreased 15% compared to $446.8 million at June 30, 2023. The change in the deposit mix is expected to have an impact on the net interest margin as funding costs continue to increase. However, at 39%, non-interest bearing demand deposits supported by the commercial customers continue to represent a high percentage of total deposits. Additionally, Pacific Financial continues to benefit from a strong core deposit base, with core deposits representing 87% of total deposits at quarter end.

Shareholder’s equity increased slightly to $114.9 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $114.7 million at March 31, 2024, and increased $6.1 million compared to $108.9 million at June 30, 2023. The increase in shareholder’s equity during the current quarter was due to quarterly net income which was partially offset by the increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities and dividends to shareholders. Net unrealized losses (after-tax) on available-for-sale securities increased slightly during the quarter and were $17.1 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $16.2 million at March 31, 2024, and $18.5 million at June 30, 2023. This increase in net unrealized losses reflects the slight increases in longer-term market interest rates during the quarter. At June 30, 2024, the stock repurchase program had approximately $1.5 million available for future stock repurchases.

Book value per common share was $11.12 at June 30, 2024, compared to $11.10 at March 31, 2024, and $10.44 at June 30, 2023. The Company’s tangible common equity ratio was 9.1% at June 30, 2024 compared to 9.0% at March 31, 2024 and 8.0% at June 30, 2023. Regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank continue to exceed the well-capitalized regulatory thresholds, with the Company’s leverage ratio at 11.7% and total risk-based capital ratio at 17.6% as of June 30, 2024.

Income Statement Review

Net interest income decreased $635,000 to $10.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $11.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, and decreased $1.4 million compared to $12.2 million for the second quarter a year ago. The change in the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter reflects the increase in funding costs primarily as a result of market interest rate pressures. For the current quarter compared to the like period a year ago, in addition to increased funding costs, the change was driven by decreased interest on reduced balances of interest bearing cash which was partially offset by increased income from growth in the loan portfolio.

The Bank’s net interest margin continued to remain strong; above 4.00%, however it did contract 23 basis points to 4.15% for the current quarter, compared to 4.38% for the first quarter of 2024 and contracted 18 basis points compared to 4.33% for the second quarter of 2023. For the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter, the net interest margin was impacted by declining asset yields as well as increased cost of funds.

Yields on total interest earning assets decreased 9 basis points to 5.15% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 5.24% for the prior quarter and increased 27 basis points from 4.88% in the like quarter a year ago. Average loan yields decreased to 5.80% during the current quarter, compared to 5.97% for the preceding quarter and increased from 5.55% for the second quarter 2023.

The Bank’s total cost of funds increased to 1.05% for the current quarter, compared to 0.90% for the preceding quarter, and 0.58% for the second quarter 2023. The increase in the costs of deposits was due to a higher percentage mix of higher cost CDs as well as a larger percentage of core deposits being in interest bearing accounts. The percentage of non-interest bearing deposits remained high at 39% for the quarter, but down relative to prior periods.

Noninterest income increased 36% to $2.0 million for the current quarter, compared to $1.4 million for the linked quarter and increased 12% from $1.7 million a year earlier. The increase compared to the linked quarter and the like quarter a year ago was primarily due to increased mortgage banking loan production and related gains, as well as a gain on sale of Farmer Mac stock.

Mortgage banking loan production increased during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter and the like quarter a year ago. Gains-on-sale of loans were $445,000 for the current quarter compared to $152,000 for the prior quarter and $260,000 for the like quarter a year ago. While mortgage banking activity picked up in the current quarter, a challenging mortgage market remains, including the higher interest rate environment and limited residential inventory levels in the Bank’s markets.

Fee and service charge income increased for the second quarter of 2024 to $1.2 million compared to $1.1 million the previous quarter and decreased from $1.3 million for the second quarter 2023 due primarily to fluctuations in debit and credit card interchange revenue.

Noninterest expenses were $9.8 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $9.5 million for the prior quarter and $9.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. Within the total of noninterest expense for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter, salaries and employee benefits increased $327,000 reflecting higher staffing levels related to commercial lending and deposit team strategic initiatives and increased health insurance claims. In addition, salary expenses continue to be impacted by competitive recruiting and wage pressures. The increase in non-interest expense for the current quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago also reflects increases in salaries and employee benefits as well as occupancy expenses, and marketing expenses related to the building and marketing of new commercial loan and deposit teams.

The company’s efficiency ratio increased to 77.34% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 74.21% in the preceding quarter and 64.26% in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in the efficiency ratio primarily relates to the decreased net interest margin and higher overhead expenses related to the hiring, building and marketing of new commercial loan and deposit teams.

Income tax expense: Federal and Oregon state income tax expenses totaled $454,000 for the current quarter, and $630,000 for the preceding quarter, resulting in effective tax rates of 17.6% and 19.2%, respectively. These income tax expenses reflect the benefits of tax exempt income and credits on tax-exempt loans and investments, affordable housing tax credit financing, and investments in bank owned life insurance.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) Quarter Ended Change From Six Months Ended Change (In 000s, except per share data) Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, Jun 30, 2024 2024 2023 $ % $ % 2024 2023 $ % Earnings Ratios & Data Net Income $ 2,126 $ 2,650 $ 3,909 $ (524 ) -20 % $ (1,783 ) -46 % $ 4,776 $ 8,019 $ (3,243 ) -40 % Return on average assets 0.76 % 0.95 % 1.30 % -0.19 % -0.54 % 0.85 % 1.31 % -0.46 % Return on average equity 7.47 % 9.32 % 14.30 % -1.85 % -6.83 % 8.40 % 14.95 % -6.55 % Efficiency ratio (1) 77.34 % 74.21 % 64.26 % 3.13 % 13.08 % 75.77 % 64.08 % 11.69 % Net-interest margin %(2) 4.15 % 4.38 % 4.33 % -0.23 % -0.18 % 4.27 % 4.42 % -0.15 % Share Ratios & Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.26 $ 0.37 $ (0.05 ) -19 % $ (0.16 ) -43 % $ 0.46 $ 0.77 $ (0.31 ) Diluted earning per share $ 0.21 $ 0.26 $ 0.37 $ (0.05 ) -19 % $ (0.16 ) -43 % $ 0.46 $ 0.77 $ (0.31 ) Book value per share(3) $ 11.12 $ 11.10 $ 10.44 $ 0.02 0 % $ 0.68 7 % Tangible book value per share(4) $ 9.82 $ 9.80 $ 9.15 $ 0.02 0 % $ 0.67 7 % Common shares outstanding 10,336 10,336 10,427 - 0 % (91 ) -1 % PFLC stock price $ 9.76 $ 10.00 $ 9.60 $ (0.24 ) -2 % $ 0.16 2 % Dividends paid per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ - 0 % $ 0.01 8 % $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.02 8 % Balance Sheet Data Assets $ 1,124,295 $ 1,134,586 $ 1,208,555 $ (10,291 ) -1 % $ (84,260 ) -7 % Portfolio Loans $ 703,977 $ 694,229 $ 658,699 $ 9,748 1 % $ 45,278 7 % Deposits $ 985,627 $ 995,756 $ 1,077,493 $ (10,129 ) -1 % $ (91,866 ) -9 % Investments $ 278,728 $ 288,439 $ 276,366 $ (9,711 ) -3 % $ 2,362 1 % Shareholders equity $ 114,923 $ 114,725 $ 108,865 $ 198 0 % $ 6,058 6 % Liquidity Ratios Short-term funding to uninsured and uncollateralized deposits 229 % 251 % 261 % -22 % -32 % Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to total deposits 24 % 22 % 22 % 2 % 2 % Portfolio loans to deposits ratio 71 % 69 % 60 % 2 % 11 % Asset Quality Ratios Non-performing assets to assets 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.08 % -0.01 % 0.04 % Non-accrual loans to portfolio loans 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.15 % -0.03 % 0.04 % Loan losses to avg portfolio loans 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.05 % 0.01 % -0.02 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.02 % ACL to portfolio loans 1.26 % 1.24 % 1.25 % 0.02 % 0.01 % Capital Ratios (PFC) Total risk-based capital ratio 17.6 % 17.6 % 17.8 % 0.0 % -0.2 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 16.4 % 16.5 % 16.6 % -0.1 % -0.2 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.8 % 14.8 % 14.9 % 0.0 % -0.1 % Leverage ratio 11.7 % 11.6 % 10.8 % 0.1 % 0.9 % Tangible common equity ratio 9.1 % 9.0 % 8.0 % 0.1 % 1.1 % (1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income. (2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%. (3) Book value per share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding. (4) Tangible book value per share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity less total intangible assets and liabilities, divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding.





INCOME STATEMENT (unaudited) Quarter Ended Change From Six Months Ended Change ($ in 000s) Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, Jun 30, 2024 2024 2023 $ % $ % 2024 2023 $ % Interest Income Loan interest & fee income $ 10,109 $ 10,224 $ 8,997 $ (115 ) -1 % $ 1,112 12 % $ 20,333 $ 17,617 $ 2,716 15 % Interest bearing cash income 847 935 2,493 (88 ) -9 % (1,646 ) -66 % 1,782 5,347 (3,565 ) -67 % Investment income 2,410 2,475 2,245 (65 ) -3 % 165 7 % 4,885 4,461 424 10 % Interest Income 13,366 13,634 13,735 (268 ) -2 % (369 ) -3 % 27,000 27,425 (425 ) -2 % Interest Expense Deposits interest expense 2,358 1,991 1,341 367 18 % 1,017 76 % 4,349 1,721 2,628 153 % Other borrowings interest expense 242 242 223 - 0 % 19 9 % 484 436 48 11 % Interest Expense 2,600 2,233 1,564 367 16 % 1,036 66 % 4,833 2,157 2,676 124 % Net Interest Income 10,766 11,401 12,171 (635 ) -6 % (1,405 ) -12 % 22,167 25,268 (3,101 ) -12 % Provision (benefit) for credit losses 304 33 8 271 821 % 296 3700 % 337 165 172 104 % Net Interest Income after provision 10,462 11,368 12,163 (906 ) -8 % (1,701 ) -14 % 21,830 25,103 (3,273 ) -13 % Non-Interest Income Fees and service charges 1,198 1,101 1,268 97 9 % (70 ) -6 % 2,299 2,447 (148 ) -6 % Gain on sale of investments, net 121 - - 121 100 % 121 100 % 121 (154 ) 275 -179 % Gain on sale of loans, net 445 152 260 293 193 % 185 71 % 597 371 226 61 % Income on bank-owned insurance 182 180 172 2 1 % 10 6 % 362 336 26 8 % Other noninterest income 17 11 47 6 55 % (30 ) -64 % 27 34 (7 ) -21 % Non-Interest Income 1,963 1,444 1,747 519 36 % 216 12 % 3,406 3,034 372 12 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,321 5,994 5,661 327 5 % 660 12 % 12,315 11,446 869 8 % Occupancy 564 641 504 (77 ) -12 % 60 12 % 1,205 1,035 170 16 % Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment 267 284 269 (17 ) -6 % (2 ) -1 % 551 556 (5 ) -1 % Marketing & donations 176 154 109 22 14 % 67 61 % 329 220 109 50 % Professional services 327 336 305 (9 ) -3 % 22 7 % 663 640 23 4 % Data Processing & IT 1,165 1,191 1,166 (26 ) -2 % (1 ) 0 % 2,356 2,329 27 1 % Other 1,025 932 993 93 10 % 32 3 % 1,958 1,968 (10 ) -1 % Non-Interest Expense 9,845 9,532 9,007 313 3 % 838 9 % 19,377 18,194 1,183 7 % Income before income taxes 2,580 3,280 4,903 (700 ) -21 % (2,323 ) -47 % 5,859 9,943 (4,084 ) -41 % Provision for income taxes 454 630 994 (176 ) -28 % (540 ) -54 % 1,083 1,924 (841 ) -44 % Net Income $ 2,126 $ 2,650 $ 3,909 $ (524 ) -20 % (1,783 ) -46 % $ 4,776 $ 8,019 $ (3,243 ) -40 % Effective tax rate 17.6 % 19.2 % 20.3 % -1.6 % -2.7 % 18.5 % 19.4 % -0.9 %





BALANCE SHEET (unaudited) Period Ended Change from % of Total ($ in 000s) Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, 2024 2024 2023 $ % $ % 2024 2024 2023 Assets Cash on hand and in banks $ 17,362 $ 15,597 $ 14,880 $ 1,765 11 % $ 2,482 17 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Interest bearing deposits 58,586 75,705 197,952 (17,119 ) -23 % (139,366 ) -70 % 5 % 7 % 16 % Investment securities 278,728 288,439 276,366 (9,711 ) -3 % 2,362 1 % 25 % 25 % 23 % Loans held-for-sale 4,051 - 590 4,051 100 % 3,461 587 % 0 % 0 % 0 % Portfolio Loans, net of deferred fees 703,322 693,461 657,950 9,861 1 % 45,372 7 % 63 % 61 % 54 % Allowance for credit losses (8,859 ) (8,580 ) (8,223 ) (279 ) 3 % (636 ) 8 % -1 % -1 % -1 % Net loans 694,463 684,881 649,727 9,582 1 % 44,736 7 % 62 % 60 % 54 % Premises & equipment 15,571 15,283 13,290 288 2 % 2,281 17 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Goodwill & Other Intangibles 13,435 13,435 13,435 - 0 % - 0 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Bank-owned life Insurance 27,860 27,678 27,112 182 1 % 748 3 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Other assets 14,239 13,568 15,203 671 5 % (964 ) -6 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Total Assets $ 1,124,295 $ 1,134,586 $ 1,208,555 $ (10,291 ) -1 % $ (84,260 ) -7 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Deposits $ 985,627 $ 995,756 $ 1,077,493 $ (10,129 ) -1 % $ (91,866 ) -9 % 88 % 88 % 89 % Borrowings 13,403 $ 13,403 $ 13,403 - 0 % - 0 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Other liabilities 10,342 $ 10,702 $ 8,794 (360 ) -3 % 1,548 18 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Shareholders' equity 114,923 $ 114,725 $ 108,865 198 0 % 6,058 6 % 10 % 10 % 9 % Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,124,295 $ 1,134,586 $ 1,208,555 $ (10,291 ) -1 % $ (84,260 ) -7 % 100 % 100 % 100 %





INVESTMENT COMPOSITION & CONCENTRATIONS (unaudited) Period Ended Change from % of Total ($ in 000s) Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, 2024 2024 2023 $ % $ % 2024 2024 2023 Investment Securities Collateralized mortgage obligations $ 125,937 $ 129,213 $ 117,448 $ (3,276 ) -3 % $ 8,489 7 % 46 % 45 % 43 % Mortgage backed securities 37,159 37,753 31,346 (594 ) -2 % 5,813 19 % 13 % 13 % 11 % U.S. Government and agency securities 72,504 77,826 83,319 (5,322 ) -7 % (10,815 ) -13 % 26 % 27 % 30 % Municipal securities 43,128 43,647 44,253 (519 ) -1 % (1,125 ) -3 % 15 % 15 % 16 % Investment Securities $ 278,728 $ 288,439 $ 276,366 $ (9,711 ) -3 % $ 2,362 1 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Held to maturity securities $ 43,244 $ 49,132 $ 57,464 $ (5,888 ) -12 % $ (14,220 ) -25 % 16 % 17 % 21 % Available for sale securities $ 235,484 $ 239,307 $ 218,902 $ (3,823 ) -2 % $ 16,582 8 % 84 % 83 % 79 % Government & Agency securities $ 235,570 $ 244,762 $ 232,076 $ (9,192 ) -4 % $ 3,494 2 % 85 % 85 % 84 % AAA, AA, A rated securities $ 42,471 $ 43,008 $ 43,086 $ (537 ) -1 % $ (615 ) -1 % 15 % 15 % 16 % Non-rated securities $ 687 $ 669 $ 1,204 $ 18 3 % $ (517 ) -43 % 0 % 0 % 0 % AFS Unrealized Gain (Loss) $ (21,978 ) $ (21,464 ) $ (23,900 ) $ (514 ) 2 % $ 1,922 -8 % -8 % -7 % -9 %





PORTFOLIO LOAN COMPOSITION & CONCENTRATIONS (unaudited) Period Ended Change from % of Total ($ in 000s) Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, 2024 2024 2023 $ % $ % 2024 2024 2023 Portfolio Loans Commercial & agriculture $ 74,952 $ 71,320 $ 70,792 $ 3,632 5 % $ 4,160 6 % 11 % 10 % 11 % Real estate: Construction and development 47,856 51,978 37,781 (4,122 ) -8 % 10,075 27 % 7 % 7 % 6 % Residential 1-4 family 105,807 99,808 87,002 5,999 6 % 18,805 22 % 15 % 14 % 13 % Multi-family 58,003 54,430 44,854 3,573 7 % 13,149 29 % 8 % 8 % 7 % CRE -- owner occupied 169,491 167,631 166,594 1,860 1 % 2,897 2 % 24 % 24 % 24 % CRE -- non owner occupied 157,591 157,322 155,002 269 0 % 2,589 2 % 22 % 23 % 24 % Farmland 27,195 26,752 25,936 443 2 % 1,259 5 % 4 % 4 % 4 % Consumer 63,082 64,988 70,738 (1,906 ) -3 % (7,656 ) -11 % 9 % 10 % 11 % Portfolio Loans 703,977 694,229 658,699 9,748 1 % 45,278 7 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Less: ACL (8,859 ) (8,580 ) (8,223 ) Less: deferred fees (655 ) (768 ) (749 ) Net loans $ 694,463 $ 684,881 $ 649,727 Regulatory Commercial Real Estate $ 260,068 $ 261,155 $ 235,318 $ (1,087 ) 0 % $ 24,750 11 % 37 % 38 % 36 % Total Risk Based Capital(1) $ 140,176 $ 139,255 $ 135,106 $ 921 1 % $ 5,070 4 % CRE to Risk Based Capital(1) 186 % 188 % 174 % -2 % 12 % (1) Bank of the Pacific





CRE--NON OWNER OCCUPIED COMPOSITION (unaudited) Period Ended Change from % of Total ($ in 000s) Jun 30, Mar 31, Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, Mar 31, 2024 2024 $ % 2024 2024 CRE--Non Owner Occupied Collateral Composition(2) Multifamily $ 63,243 $ 61,085 $ 2,158 4 % 27 % 27 % Retail 36,074 36,192 (118 ) 0 % 16 % 16 % Hospitality 30,248 32,468 (2,220 ) -7 % 13 % 14 % Mini Storage 23,619 23,438 181 1 % 11 % 10 % Mixed Use 23,520 22,204 1,316 6 % 10 % 10 % Office 23,266 23,730 (464 ) -2 % 10 % 10 % Industrial 13,691 13,348 343 3 % 6 % 6 % Warehouse 7,631 7,483 148 2 % 3 % 3 % Special Purpose 7,014 7,058 (44 ) -1 % 3 % 3 % Other 3,213 3,259 (46 ) -1 % 1 % 1 % Total $ 231,519 $ 230,265 $ 1,254 1 % 100 % 100 % (2) Includes loans in process of construction





CREDIT QUALITY (unaudited) Period Ended Change from ($ in 000s) Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 2024 2024 2023 $ % $ % Risk Rating Distribution Pass $ 694,272 $ 684,779 $ 647,946 $ 9,493 1 % 46,326 7 % Special Mention 4,731 4,771 4,608 (40 ) -1 % 123 3 % Substandard 4,974 4,679 6,145 295 6 % (1,171 ) -19 % Portfolio Loans $ 703,977 $ 694,229 $ 658,699 $ 9,748 1 % $ 45,278 7 % Nonperforming Assets Nonaccruing loans 1,370 1,526 959 $ (156 ) -10 % 411 43 % Other real estate owned - - - - 0 % - 0 % Nonperforming Assets $ 1,370 $ 1,526 $ 959 $ (156 ) -10 % 411 43 % Credit Metrics Classified loans1 to portfolio loans 0.71 % 0.67 % 0.93 % 0.04 % -0.22 % ACL to classified loans1 178.11 % 183.37 % 133.82 % -5.26 % 44.29 % Loans past due 30+ days to portfolio loans2 0.04 % 0.10 % 0.01 % -0.06 % 0.03 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.08 % -0.01 % 0.04 % Nonaccruing loans to portfolio loans 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.15 % -0.03 % 0.04 % (1) Classified loans include loans rated substandard or worse and are defined as loans having a well-defined weakness or weaknesses related to the borrower's financial capacity or to pledged collateral that may jeopardize the repayment of the debt. They are characterized by the possibility that the Bank may sustain some loss if the deficiencies giving rise to the substandard classification are not corrected. (2) Excludes non-accrual loans





DEPOSIT COMPOSITION & CONCENTRATIONS (unaudited) Period Ended Change from % of Total ($ in 000s) Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, 2024 2024 2023 $ % $ % 2024 2024 2023 Deposits Interest-bearing demand $ 179,278 $ 177,735 $ 226,696 $ 1,543 1 % $ (47,418 ) -21 % 18 % 17 % 22 % Money market 180,727 169,095 177,210 11,632 7 % 3,517 2 % 18 % 17 % 16 % Savings 121,851 129,796 151,406 (7,945 ) -6 % (29,555 ) -20 % 12 % 13 % 14 % Time deposits (CDs) 125,560 114,644 75,403 10,916 10 % 50,157 67 % 13 % 12 % 7 % Total interest-bearing deposits 607,416 591,270 630,715 16,146 3 % (23,299 ) -4 % 61 % 59 % 59 % Non-interest bearing demand 378,211 404,486 446,778 (26,275 ) -6 % (68,567 ) -15 % 39 % 41 % 41 % Total deposits $ 985,627 $ 995,756 $ 1,077,493 $ (10,129 ) -1 % $ (91,866 ) -9 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Insured Deposits $ 632,923 $ 645,784 $ 678,027 $ (12,861 ) -2 % $ (444,289 ) -66 % 64 % 65 % 63 % Collateralized Deposits 118,966 127,733 161,482 (8,767 ) -7 % (42,516 ) -26 % 12 % 13 % 15 % Uninsured Deposits 233,738 222,239 237,984 11,499 5 % 394,939 166 % 24 % 22 % 22 % Total Deposits $ 985,627 $ 995,756 $ 1,077,493 $ (10,129 ) -1 % $ (91,866 ) -9 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Consumer Deposits $ 458,249 $ 470,442 $ 479,665 $ (12,193 ) -3 % $ (21,416 ) -4 % 47 % 47 % 45 % Business Deposits 398,719 387,917 427,025 10,802 3 % (28,306 ) -7 % 40 % 39 % 40 % Public Deposits 128,659 137,397 170,803 (8,738 ) -6 % (42,144 ) -25 % 13 % 14 % 15 % Total Deposits $ 985,627 $ 995,756 $ 1,077,493 $ (10,129 ) -1 % $ (91,866 ) -9 % 100 % 100 % 100 %





NET INTEREST MARGIN (unaudited) Quarter Ended Change From Six Months Ended Change ($ in 000s) Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, Jun 30, 2024 2024 2023 $ % $ % 2024 2023 $ % Average Interest Bearing Balances Portfolio loans $ 699,404 $ 688,918 $ 651,472 $ 10,486 2 % $ 47,932 7 % $ 694,161 $ 647,682 $ 46,479 7 % Loans held for sale $ 1,593 $ 595 $ 722 $ 998 168 % $ 871 121 % $ 1,094 $ 654 $ 440 67 % Investment securities $ 283,637 $ 292,375 $ 284,902 $ (8,738 ) -3 % $ (1,265 ) 0 % $ 288,006 $ 286,300 $ 1,706 1 % Interest bearing cash $ 62,494 $ 68,873 $ 196,409 $ (6,379 ) -9 % $ (133,915 ) -68 % $ 65,684 $ 223,612 $ (157,928 ) -71 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,047,128 $ 1,050,761 $ 1,133,505 $ (3,633 ) 0 % $ (86,377 ) -8 % $ 1,048,945 $ 1,158,248 $ (109,303 ) -9 % Non-interest bearing deposits $ 387,740 $ 395,004 $ 448,788 $ (7,264 ) -2 % $ (61,048 ) -14 % $ 391,372 $ 465,867 $ (74,495 ) -16 % Interest bearing deposits $ 596,121 $ 590,410 $ 624,051 $ 5,711 1 % $ (27,930 ) -4 % $ 593,266 $ 633,956 $ (40,690 ) -6 % Total Deposits $ 983,861 $ 985,414 $ 1,072,839 $ (1,553 ) 0 % $ (88,978 ) -8 % $ 984,638 $ 1,099,823 $ (115,185 ) -10 % Borrowings $ 13,404 $ 13,403 $ 13,403 $ 1 0 % $ 1 0 % $ 13,401 $ 13,401 $ - 0 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 609,525 $ 603,813 $ 637,454 $ 5,712 1 % $ (27,929 ) -4 % $ 606,667 $ 647,357 $ (40,690 ) -6 % Yield / Cost $(1) Portfolio loans $ 10,092 $ 10,233 $ 9,007 $ (141 ) -1 % $ 1,085 12 % $ 20,325 $ 17,639 $ 2,686 15 % Loans held for sale $ 28 $ 5 $ 11 $ 23 460 % $ 17 155 % $ 33 $ 19 $ 14 74 % Investment securities $ 2,442 $ 2,507 $ 2,279 $ (65 ) -3 % $ 163 7 % $ 4,951 $ 4,549 $ 402 9 % Interest bearing cash $ 847 $ 935 $ 2,493 $ (88 ) -9 % $ (1,646 ) -66 % $ 1,782 $ 5,347 $ (3,565 ) -67 % Total interest-earning assets $ 13,410 $ 13,678 $ 13,791 $ (268 ) -2 % $ (381 ) -3 % $ 27,092 $ 27,554 $ (462 ) -2 % Interest bearing deposits $ 2,358 $ 1,991 $ 1,341 $ 367 18 % $ 1,017 76 % $ 4,349 $ 1,721 $ 2,628 153 % Borrowings $ 242 $ 242 $ 223 $ - 0 % $ 19 9 % $ 484 $ 436 $ 48 11 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,600 $ 2,233 $ 1,564 $ 367 16 % $ 1,036 66 % $ 4,833 $ 2,157 $ 2,676 124 % Net interest income $ 10,810 $ 11,445 $ 12,227 $ (635 ) -6 % (1,417 ) -12 % $ 22,259 $ 25,397 $ (3,138 ) -12 % Yield / Cost %(1) Yield on portfolio loans 5.80 % 5.97 % 5.55 % -0.17 % 0.25 % 5.89 % 5.49 % 0.40 % Yield on investment securities 3.46 % 3.45 % 3.21 % 0.01 % 0.25 % 3.46 % 3.20 % 0.26 % Yield on interest bearing cash 5.46 % 5.45 % 5.09 % 0.01 % 0.37 % 5.46 % 4.82 % 0.64 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.59 % 1.36 % 0.86 % 0.23 % 0.73 % 1.47 % 0.55 % 0.92 % Cost of borrowings 7.26 % 7.26 % 6.67 % 0.00 % 0.59 % 7.26 % 6.56 % 0.70 % Cost of deposits and borrowings 1.05 % 0.90 % 0.58 % 0.15 % 0.47 % 0.97 % 0.39 % 0.58 % Yield on interest-earning assets 5.15 % 5.24 % 4.88 % -0.09 % 0.27 % 5.19 % 4.80 % 0.39 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.72 % 1.49 % 0.98 % 0.23 % 0.74 % 1.60 % 0.67 % 0.93 % Net interest spread 3.43 % 3.75 % 3.90 % -0.32 % -0.47 % 3.59 % 4.13 % -0.54 % Net interest margin 4.15 % 4.38 % 4.33 % -0.23 % -0.18 % 4.27 % 4.42 % -0.15 % (1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%.





ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (ACL) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Change From Six Months Ended Change ($ in 000s) Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, Jun 30, 2024 2024 2023 $ % $ % 2024 2023 $ % Allowance for Credit Losses Beginning of period balance $ 8,580 $ 8,530 $ 8,231 $ 50 1 % $ 349 4 % $ 8,530 $ 8,236 $ 294 4 % Impact of CECL Adoption (ASC 326) - - - - -100 % - -100 % - (157 ) 157 -100 % Charge-offs (57 ) (35 ) (94 ) (22 ) 63 % 37 -39 % (92 ) (133 ) 41 -31 % Recoveries 1 2 15 (1 ) -50 % (14 ) -93 % 3 54 (51 ) -94 % Net (charge-off) recovery (56 ) (33 ) (79 ) (23 ) 70 % 23 -29 % (89 ) (79 ) (10 ) 13 % Provision (benefit) 335 83 71 252 304 % 264 372 % 418 223 195 87 % End of period balance $ 8,859 $ 8,580 $ 8,223 $ 279 3 % $ 636 8 % $ 8,859 $ 8,223 $ 636 8 % Net charge-offs to avg. portfolio loans 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.05 % 0.01 % -0.02 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.02 % ACL to portfolio loans 1.26 % 1.24 % 1.25 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 1.26 % 1.25 % 0.01 % Allowance for unfunded loans Beginning of period balance $ 648 $ 698 $ 817 $ (50 ) -7 % $ (169 ) -21 % $ 698 $ 203 $ 495 244 % Impact of CECL Adoption (ASC 326) - - - - -100 % - -100 % - 609 (609 ) -100 % Provision (benefit) (31 ) (50 ) (63 ) 19 -38 % 32 -51 % (81 ) (58 ) (23 ) 40 % End of period balance $ 617 $ 648 $ 754 $ (31 ) -5 % $ (137 ) -18 % $ 617 $ 754 $ (137 ) -18 %

