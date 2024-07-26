NUJ “shocked and saddened” at sudden death of Nick Powell, chair of the Welsh Executive Council

Tributes are being made to the highly respected and popular political broadcast journalist.

The NUJ is shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden death of Nick Powell, chair of the Welsh Executive Council. It is believed he suffered a heart attack while covering a conference in Azerbaijan.

Nick, 66, was highly respected by all those who had the good fortune to know him, both as a union activist and as a fine political journalist.

Brought up in a village in the Vale of Glamorgan, he studied political science and international politics at what was University College of Wales, Aberystwyth, and is now Aberystwyth University.

After graduating he joined BBC Wales as a trainee, progressing to become a researcher and a producer.

In 1988 he began what became a 33-year stint with ITV Wales, where he rose to become head of politics. He oversaw the channel's coverage of Wales' devolution journey, making an enormous contribution to the understanding of the intricate and often divisive politics involved.

In 2021 he left ITV, joining the news website EU Reporter as political editor.

While always a loyal member of the NUJ, it was during the second half of his time at ITV Wales that he became Father of the Chapel. He was also an official of what is now the South Wales branch, serving until his passing as its secretary. Since 2018 he has chaired the Welsh Executive Council.

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said:

“The news of Nick’s sudden death has come as an enormous shock and the NUJ’s collective condolences are extended to all of his family, friends and colleagues who will feel his loss so keenly. Nick has made an enormous contribution to journalism and to the union over many years - he will be much missed.”

Friend and colleague Martin Shipton, who chairs the South Wales branch, said:

"Nick's death has come as an enormous shock and I write this with a feeling of great sadness. I knew him for the best part of 30 years, initially as a fellow journalist but then through his union activity too.

"His knowledge of Welsh political history was prodigious and his take on developments as they occurred was always insightful. He came across as being calm and unflappable, and he also had a dry wit.

"His contribution to the union's work will be greatly missed. He has steered the WEC through the crises affecting our members in all sectors. His motivation was always to ensure that quality journalism could flourish and that the union looked after those who looked to it for support. It's incredibly sad that he has died when he had so much more to give."

Natasha Hirst, NUJ president, said:

"As a life member of the NUJ, Nick contributed so much to the union as well as making a lasting impact on broadcasting in Wales. It's been a privilege to work alongside him in our branch and on the WEC and it's a horrible shock to us to lose him so suddenly. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues, who will be missing him deeply."

Natasha Hirst, David Nicholson & Nick Powell

