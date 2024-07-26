SEALSQ Announces New Sales Director and Representative Director for Japan

Geneva, Switzerland / Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or "Company") (NASDAQ: LAES), a leader in developing and selling semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology hardware and software products, today announces the appointment of Katsu Miyahata as the new Sales Director and Representative Director for Japan. Mr Miyahata, who joined SEALSQ in June 2023 as a Sales Representative for Japan, having previously worked for WISeKey, has now assumed responsibility for the Company's expansion of IoT Security and Brand Enhancement operations in Japan.



Mr. Miyahata has over three decades of extensive sales and business development experience in the IoT, semiconductors, and high-tech industries. Before joining WISeKey, he served as IoT Business Development Manager for Semtech Corporation, a global leader in high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. In this role, he developed and managed relationships with numerous global organizations to establish Carrier and Data Centers’ Optical Core Network and Low Power Wide Area Network for Gas metering and IoT devices.

From 2004 to 2010, Mr. Miyahata was Senior Account Manager for Freescale Semiconductor Japan Ltd., a multinational corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with operations in more than 75 locations across 19 countries. He successfully managed relationships with mobile operators, to build 4G networks. Before that, he was the Open Multimedia Applications Platform (OMAP) Marketing Manager for Texas Instruments, where he managed OMAP Application Processor projects at key mobile phone makers in Japan. From 1997 to 2002, as Account Manager and Regional Marketing for Intel in Japan, he supervised client relationships with multinational organizations of communication products.

Carlos Moreira, SEALSQ’s CEO, noted, "Katsu's extensive experience in sales and marketing has proven to be very valuable to SEALSQ’s strategy as we continue to grow our footprint in Japan with our next-generation approach to IoT security. In his new role, he will continue to work with our global team to promote SEALSQ’s IoT technology and applications for both IoT and Brand Enhancement, integrating unique technologies for the Japanese market. For SEALSQ, the IoT segment is vital to our global expansion strategy and provides substantial growth opportunities. With over 50 billion IoT devices expected to be connected by 2020, each connected device will handle a vast and growing amount of sensitive data, which can be authenticated, protected, and secured by SEALSQ’s IoT security chip as the data is transferred between connected devices and back-end servers."

Mr. Miyahata added, "I am delighted to continue to be part of SEALSQ’s exceptional team in my new role as Sales Director and Representative Director for Japan. In late 2017, Japan’s government launched the country’s new cybersecurity strategy, designed to bring the country up to par with the rest of the world. Japan’s Growth Strategy Council has identified five key themes as part of this strategy: next-generation mobility/smart cities, smart public services, next-generation infrastructure, fintech/cashless society, and next-generation health care – all of which provide substantial growth opportunities for SEALSQ in IoT security and Brand Enhancement operations."

Japan is a key market for SEALSQ, and we anticipate significant expansion of our activities in the region over the coming years. Our strategic focus is on addressing a diverse range of sectors, including industrial, consumer, and medical, with a particular emphasis on IoT applications. SEALSQ offers secure hardware, firmware, and trust services to secure any kind of connected devices or systems.

Target Sectors and Key Customers

SEALSQ aims to serve a wide array of sectors with a comprehensive suite of security solutions for connected devices. Our target customers include some of Japan's leading technology companies.

Participation in Events and Seminars

In 2024, SEALSQ has been actively participating in various electronic/security exhibitions and seminars in Japan, including:

TUV Rhineland Japan’s Matter Seminar (January 2024)

CSA Japan’s bi-monthly meetings (Since January 2024)

Wi-SUN Open House Seminar (February 2024)

Wi-SUN pavilion at Wireless Japan (May 2024)

CSA Japan booth at CEATEC Exhibition (upcoming - October 2024)





Industry Alliances and Certifications

SEALSQ is a member of the Wi-Sun Alliance, with Wi-SUN certifications being highly popular in Japan. Wi-SUN solutions are ideal for a wide range of IoT applications, such as Smart Utilities. Utilities and service providers specify Wi-SUN certified products to ensure interoperability and reduce support costs.

Additionally, SEALSQ is a founding member of the CSA Japan Interest Group. SEALSQ has been Matter certified for 18 months. Matter is an open standard for Smart Home Technology that is gaining popularity in Japan. It aims to enhance security, interoperability, and compatibility between devices

Market Potential in Semiconductors and Matter Certification

Semiconductor Market: Japan’s semiconductor market is one of the largest in the world, with a robust ecosystem of manufacturers and suppliers. The country’s focus on advanced technologies, including IoT, AI, and automotive electronics, drives significant demand for semiconductors. SEALSQ’s secure hardware solutions are well-positioned to tap into this market by providing the necessary security features essential for modern applications.





Matter Certification: The growing adoption of Matter certification in Japan presents a significant market opportunity. As an open standard for smart home technology, Matter enhances security, interoperability, and compatibility across devices, making it increasingly attractive to manufacturers and consumers. SEALSQ’s Matter-certified solutions are well-suited to meet this demand, offering secure and reliable options for a variety of smart home applications.





