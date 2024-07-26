Changi Terminal 2 by Boiffils Architectures Wins Platinum in A' Interior Design Awards
Boiffils Architectures Receives Prestigious Recognition for Exceptional Airport Design in SingaporeCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Boiffils Architectures as a Platinum winner for their outstanding work on Changi Terminal 2 in Singapore. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the project within the interior design industry, celebrating its innovative approach and exceptional execution.
Changi Terminal 2's redesign by Boiffils Architectures showcases the firm's commitment to enhancing the traveler experience through thoughtful design elements. By prioritizing passenger comfort and incorporating natural elements, the project aligns with current trends in airport design, offering a serene and engaging environment for travelers. This recognition underscores the importance of human-centric design in creating functional and aesthetically pleasing spaces.
The award-winning design of Changi Terminal 2 features a unique blend of technology and nature, with a focus on creating a multi-sensory experience for passengers. Boiffils Architectures skillfully incorporated minerals, water features, and lush vegetation throughout the terminal's indoor landscape, offering a calming and immersive journey for travelers. The use of artisanal materials and the engagement of skilled craftsmen further contribute to the terminal's distinctive character.
Winning the Platinum A' Design Award for Changi Terminal 2 serves as a testament to Boiffils Architectures' dedication to innovation and excellence in interior design. This recognition is expected to inspire the firm to continue pushing the boundaries of airport design, setting new standards for the industry. The award also highlights the potential for interior design to transform the travel experience, creating spaces that prioritize passenger well-being and satisfaction.
Changi Terminal 2 was designed by a talented team at Boiffils Architectures, including Basile Boiffils, Jacqueline Boiffils, and Henri Boiffils, who led the project. Other key contributors include Arda Beyleryan, Monir Karimi, Laura Follin, and Nicolas Delesalle. The project also involved collaborations with Patrick Blanc for botanic design, PhA Concepteurs lumiÃ¨re and Philippe Almon for lighting design, RSP Architects as the architect of record, and Moment Factory from Montreal for multimedia entertainment.
Interested parties may learn more at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=160702
About Boiffils Architectures
Founded in 1984 by Jacqueline and Henri Boiffils in Paris, Boiffils Architectures is a family-owned agency now led by Basile Boiffils, DPLG architect. With a diverse portfolio spanning object design to shaping fragments of cities, the agency has garnered extensive experience and expertise. Employing a unique approach that blurs the boundaries between architecture and landscape, the studio advocates for organic minimalism and collaborates with major luxury brands, Parisian department stores, and L'Oréal.
About Platinum A' Design Award
The Platinum A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition that honors designs at the forefront of creativity and innovation in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The award acknowledges works that demonstrate exceptional artistic and technical proficiency, while contributing to the advancement of art, science, design, and technology. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and sustainable design practices.
About A' Design Award
The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly regarded international competition that promotes excellence in design and innovation within the interior design industry. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldeninteriorsawards.com
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
email us here