Paints and Coatings Market to Help Expand at USD 259.7 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology
Westford, USA, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Paints and Coatings Market will attain a value of USD 259.7 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.5 % during the forecast period (2024-2031). In the last few years, the paints and coatings market have witnessed a massive surge due to the increasing investment in urbanization, infrastructure, and enhancing economic conditions in developing nations. Even though the functions are basic, emphasis on visual attraction and security is increasing throughput various applications like automotive, marine, aerospace, and construction. This is increasing the demand for the high-performance coatings and will continue to grow. Governments are also implementing strict regulations towards usage of chemicals that is not good for the environment. It is driving the advancement of green coating formulations, particularly the ones that are based on water and have less volatile organic compounds. This inclination towards eco-friendly substitutes have positively influenced the sector and increased its adoption. Recently, the sector has also witnessed many technological developments like nanotechnology-based coatings and smart coatings. These types of coatings have multiple properties such as corrosion protection and self-healing, significantly driving the market growth. Increasing renovations of age-old buildings are also working as a catalyst for expanding the market. Long-lasting protection and aesthetic improvements drive the demand for paints and coatings.
Download a detailed overview:
https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/paints-and-coatings-market
Browse in-depth TOC on the "Paints and Coatings Market"
- Pages - 157
- Tables - 94
- Figures – 76
Paints and Coatings Market Overview:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue in 2023
|$ 169.2 Billion
|Estimated Value by 2031
|$ 259.7 Billion
|Growth Rate
|Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 %
|Forecast Period
|2024–2031
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Million)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Resin Type, Technology, End Use Industry
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America
|Report Highlights
|Increasing use of digital technologies to improve manufacturing
|Key Market Opportunities
|High demand for sustainable and eco-friendly paints and coatings
|Key Market Drivers
|Growing popularity of self-healing and smart coating paints
Request Free Customization of this report:
https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/paints-and-coatings-market
Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Paints and Coatings to Reduce Carbon Footprint Boosts Market Growth
In recent times, the popularity of environmentally friendly and sustainable paints and coating have increased among both businesses and consumers. The primary reason for this is that the usage of conventional paints and coatings containing harmful volatile organic compounds is reducing due to their effects on the environment. The natural and renewable materials like the water-borne resins and bio-based pigments are used in the manufacturing of eco-friendly and sustainable paints and coatings. In recent times, the paint manufacturers have started introducing sophisticated paint technology to fulfil the consumer demand. The organizations also must follow the rules applied by REACH to minimize VOCs and carbon footprint by manufacturing bio-based technologies and achieving recycling power.
Advancement in Technology to Improve Performance of Coatings Supports Market Growth
Technological advancements are revolutionizing the entire paints and coatings sector. Developments in formulations like low-VOC options, eco-friendly coatings, and self-healing abilities are driving the market growth. It is improving their performance, sustainability, and durability. Today, consumers prefer more safer and efficient products. These innovations can fulfil these demands while creating immense opportunities for the industry’s shift towards sustainable solutions. Paints and coatings companies are also using many digital technologies to improve sales, manufacturing, and product developments. They have started using computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing for developing and producing new type of products. They are also striving to offer customers with personalized product recommendations.
Increasing Use of Paints and Coatings for Growing Construction Activities Helps Asia-Pacific Assert Dominance
Asia-Pacific is dominating the market due to growing construction and building activities. The demand for paints and coatings is increasing because of their application in coatings of residential and non-residential buildings. These coatings are used for decorating furniture, walls, and windows. Moreover, several automotive manufacturing organizations are also shifting their bases to Asia-Pacific regions because of easy-availability of low-cost labor. Many countries in this region have also started offering tax subsidies so that companies can do business over here. Increasing emphasis on development, industrialization, and construction is propelling the market’s growth. manufacturers to invest in India and set up their manufacturing bases. Furthermore, increased focus on development, rapid industrialization, and the flourishing housing and construction sector, especially in China and India, are anticipated to drive market growth in APAC.
Paints and Coatings Market Insights
Drivers:
- Growing urbanization and infrastructure increasing the demand for construction
- Adoption of digital technologies to increase the speed of construction
- Increasing popularity of self-healing and smart coatings to make buildings anti-fouling and self-cleaning
- High demand for sustainable and eco-friendly paints and coatings
Restraints:
- Frequent fluctuations on the price of raw materials depending on demand and supply
- It can be challenging to get thin films in powder coatings restricting overall paints and coatings market
- Strict environmental regulations increase expense of production hindering the growth
- Natural disasters and trade disputes can cause supply chain disruptions leading to raw material shortages
Key Players of the Paints and Coatings Market
The following are the Top Paints and Coatings Companies
- Indigo Paints Pvt. Ltd (India)
- Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)
- PPG Industries, Inc. (United States)
- Sherwin-Williams Company (United States)
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (United States)
- Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- RPM International Inc. (United States)
- Asian Paints (India)
- Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Hempel A/S (Denmark)
- Jotun (Norway)
- Sika AG (Switzerland)
- Valspar Corporation (United States)
View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):
https://www.skyquestt.com/report/paints-and-coatings-market
Key Questions Answered in the Paints and Coatings Market
- What are the trends of paints and coatings market?
- Which is the leading segment of the market?
- Which factor is expected to drive the adoption of sustainable paint and coatings?
- Who are the major players in the market?
This report provides the following insights:
- Analysis of key drivers (Sustainable developments in coating industry, rapid expansion of construction sector, and adoption of digital technologies), restraints (Difficulty in getting thein films in powder coatings and frequent fluctuations in price of raw materials), opportunities (Growing urbanization, increase of infrastructure, and high demand of sustainable and eco-friendly paints), and challenges (Natural disasters and trade disputes creating supply chain disruption and strict environmental regulations) influencing the growth of paints and coatings market
- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product offered by the top players in the paints and coatings market
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the paints and coatings market
- Market Development: Comprehensive information on emerging regions
- Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market
- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.
Related Report:
Automotive Paints and Coatings Market
About Us:
SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.
We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.
Contact:
Mr. Jagraj Singh
SkyQuest Technology
1 Apache Way,
Westford,
Massachusetts 01886
USA (+1) 351-333-4748
Email: sales@skyquestt.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/