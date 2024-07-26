Lhov by Fabrizio Crisa Wins Platinum in A' Appliance Industry Awards
Innovative Hob, Hood, and Oven Combo Recognized for Exceptional Design and FunctionalityCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of home appliance design, has announced Lhov by Fabrizio Crisa as the recipient of the prestigious Platinum A' Design Award in the Home Appliances Design category. This award celebrates Lhov's outstanding design, which seamlessly combines a hob, hood, and oven into a single, innovative appliance that revolutionizes the cooking experience and optimizes kitchen space.
Lhov's groundbreaking design addresses key challenges faced by modern homeowners, offering a multifunctional and efficient solution that aligns with current trends in the home appliance industry. By integrating essential cooking elements into a single unit, Lhov provides users with enhanced functionality, improved ergonomics, and a sleek, space-saving design that complements any kitchen aesthetic.
What sets Lhov apart is its unique combination of features, including an intuitive interactive display, voice assistant compatibility, and the Elica Connect App, which together offer a seamless and engaging user experience. The cleverly concealed suction system and ergonomically positioned oven not only optimize space but also contribute to the appliance's overall aesthetic appeal and functionality.
This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Fabrizio Crisa and the Elica team's commitment to innovation and design excellence. The award is expected to inspire future projects and drive further advancements in the home appliance industry, as brands strive to create products that prioritize functionality, efficiency, and user-centric design.
Lhov was designed by Fabrizio Crisa, the Design Center Director at Elica, who holds a Master's degree in Industrial Design from La Sapienza University of Rome. Crisa joined Elica in 2005 and has since played a key role in the company's product innovation process, leading the design team with creativity, a sense of aesthetics, and a passion for technological innovation.
About Fabrizio Crisa
Fabrizio Crisa, born in 1973, is an Italian designer who serves as the Design Center Director at Elica. With a Master's degree in Industrial Design from La Sapienza University of Rome, Crisa joined Elica in 2005 and quickly rose to the position of Design Centre Manager. He has been instrumental in leading the company's design team and driving product innovation. Crisa's work is characterized by creativity, a keen sense of aesthetics, and a passion for technological innovation, resulting in unique and distinctive objects that have earned numerous design awards.
About Platinum A' Design Award
The Platinum A' Design Award is a highly regarded recognition that honors designs at the forefront of creativity and innovation in the Home Appliances Design category. Recipients of this award are celebrated for their exceptional artistic and technical proficiency, as well as their commitment to advancing the boundaries of design and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovation in functionality, uniqueness of design, user-friendly interface, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic efficiency, energy efficiency, use of sustainable materials, durability, integration with smart technology, compactness, ease of maintenance, safety features, affordability, adaptability, noise reduction, ease of installation, cultural relevance, inclusive design, and environmental impact reduction.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from talented designers, agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide, providing a platform to showcase their creativity and gain global recognition. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage, the A' Design Award drives inspiration and advancement in the field of design.
