Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,027 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,588 in the last 365 days.

To His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Republic of Maldives

AZERBAIJAN, July 26 - 26 July 2024, 11:05

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Maldives – Independence Day.

On this joyous day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of the Maldives everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 23 July 2024

You just read:

To His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Republic of Maldives

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more