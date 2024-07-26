To His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Republic of Maldives

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Maldives – Independence Day.

On this joyous day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of the Maldives everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 23 July 2024