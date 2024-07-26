Shenzhen Art Museum by KSP Engel and Zhubo Design Wins Platinum in A' Architecture Awards
The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced that the Shenzhen Art Museum by KSP Engel and Zhubo Design has been awarded the Platinum A' Design Award in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Shenzhen Art Museum, positioning it as a significant contribution to the advancement of architectural design.
The Shenzhen Art Museum's recognition with the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is not only a testament to the skill and vision of the KSP Engel and Zhubo Design team but also a reflection of the project's relevance to current trends and needs within the architecture industry. The design aligns with the growing demand for cultural spaces that serve as public platforms for exchange and creativity, while also showcasing the potential for sustainable development and energy efficiency in architectural design.
The award-winning Shenzhen Art Museum stands out for its innovative use of space and unique architectural form. The design features two buildings that merge like hands reaching up and down, creating a central public platform at different levels. This elevated space provides a comfortable atmosphere away from the bustle of the city, with a roof offering shelter and a sense of protection. The double-layer curtain wall facade system not only creates distinct indoor space effects but also contributes to reducing cooling load and saving energy.
Winning the Platinum A' Design Award serves as a motivation for KSP Engel and Zhubo Design to continue pushing the boundaries of architectural design. This recognition may inspire future projects that further explore the potential of cultural spaces as hubs for community engagement and sustainable development. The Shenzhen Art Museum sets a new standard for the integration of functionality, aesthetics, and environmental considerations in architectural design.
Project Members
Shenzhen Art Museum was designed by a talented team at KSP Engel and Zhubo Design, including Jorgen Engel, Qiao Zhong, Baosen Zhao, Xiang Fu, Ning Xian, Qiushi Hao, Johannes Reinsch, Christian Eichinger, Ulf Gatzke, Martin Schelleis, Nadina Bergemann, Shengnan Gao, Xin Huang, Wenhang Xiao, Yuping Lin, Yisheng Li, Xixi Fu, Hanlu Zhong, Thomas Busse, Marcus Lauber, Hua Liang, Jakob Hense, Ran Liu, Yixiang Li, Haipeng Wang, Yashuai Li, Xiangfei Zheng, Robert Pruim, Yun Song, Huiying Zhou, Hongliang Wang, Yang Rong, Feng Xu, Xu Zhu, Dianru Jiang, Ruixing Ding, Qi Zuo, Chaonan Lin, and Zushou Zhou.
Interested parties may learn more about the Shenzhen Art Museum and its innovative design at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=156276
About KSP Engel and Zhubo Design
KSP Engel and Zhubo Design is a leading architectural design firm based in China. Founded in 1996, the company offers a wide range of design and consulting services, from architectural design to urban planning, landscape design, and interior design. With a focus on advanced technologies and a commitment to social responsibility, KSP Engel and Zhubo Design has established itself as a key player in the industry, earning recognition as a National High-tech Enterprise and a Prefabricated Building Industrial Base.
