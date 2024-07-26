Slovenia confirms contributions to international organisations for development cooperation and humanitarian aid

SLOVENIA, July 26 - Through these contributions, Slovenia strengthens its commitment to effective multilateralism by collaborating with international organisations in both policy formulation and on-the-ground implementation. In line with Slovenia's substantive priorities in development cooperation and humanitarian aid, the majority of funds are earmarked for activities related to emergency responses to humanitarian crises, strengthening peace and security, protecting human rights, promoting gender equality and supporting sustainable development, particularly in the areas of water and climate change.

The primary recipient of humanitarian contributions is the World Food Programme (WFP), to which Slovenia allocates funds to address food insecurity in the Sahel region, the Horn of Africa and Haiti.

Slovenia continues to support development projects through United Nations agencies and funds, such as the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the UNESCO World Water Assessment Programme, the United Nations Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, the United Nations Population Fund, the United Nations Department of Political Affairs and Peacebuilding, the Least Developed Countries Fund for Climate Change, the Peacebuilding Fund and the Women's Peace and Humanitarian Fund.

Slovenia has allocated a total of 3,287,000 euros for humanitarian and development aid over three years, with 1,127,000 euros designated for development contributions and 2,160,000 euros for humanitarian contributions. This year, Slovenia is allocating 357,000 euros for development cooperation and 620,000 euros for humanitarian aid.