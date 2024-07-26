Revenue Assurance Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2030: Amdocs, Cartesian, Profit Insight
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Revenue Assurance Market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.17% during the forecast period.
Stay up-to-date with Global Revenue Assurance Market Research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest study released on the Global Revenue Assurance Market by HTF MI evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Revenue Assurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Key Players in This Report Include: Amdocs Ltd (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States), Araxxe Inc. (France), Cartesian (United States), Adapt IT Holdings Limited (South Africa), eClerx (India), Subex Limited (India), TransUnion (United States), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Profit Insight LLC (United States)
Definition:
Revenue assurance refers to the processes and strategies employed to ensure that all potential revenue is accurately captured, billed, and collected. It involves identifying and addressing revenue leakages, discrepancies, and inefficiencies in billing systems, financial reporting, and business operations. The goal is to maximize revenue by ensuring that all services or products provided are properly accounted for and that errors or fraud are minimized.
Market Drivers:
The increasing incidence of revenue leakages and the rising demand for real-time information
Market Opportunities:
The rise of complex subscription models and advancements in technology
Market Leaders & Development Strategies:
In June 2021, Amdocs launched its "AI-powered Business Assurance" solution under the Amdocs cVidya brand. The solution is designed to help service providers reduce revenue leakage and minimize the risk of fraud throughout the full business assurance lifecycle.
The Global Revenue Assurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:
Revenue Assurance Market is Segmented by Component (Software, Services) by Deployment mode (Cloud, On-premises) by End User (Telecom, Utilities, BFSI, Hospitality, Other) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global Revenue Assurance market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report
• -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Revenue Assurance market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Revenue Assurance
• -To showcase the development of the Revenue Assurance market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Revenue Assurance market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Revenue Assurance
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Revenue Assurance market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
