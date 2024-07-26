Deputy Minister Alvin Botes and his US counterpart, Deputy Secretary of State, Kurt M Campbell discuss closer SA-US relations

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, held a telephonic courtesy call with his US counterpart, Deputy Secretary of State, Mr Kurt M Campbell, yesterday, 23 July 2024.

The main purpose of the teleconference was for the Deputy Secretary of State, Mr Campbell, to congratulate Deputy Minister Botes on his re-appointment as the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation and to reaffirm the close relations between the United States and South Africa.

The Deputy Minister and his counterpart also briefly discussed numerous important geo-political and economic issues which included, amongst others:

Our strategic bi-lateral relationship and, in particular, our trade, investment and development relations and the importance of AGOA and PEPFAR

An update in respect of the current Palestine-Israel situation, particularly relating to a ceasefire, the hostage negotiations with Hamas and the broader peace process; and

The Ukraine Peace Initiative.

Both Deputy Minister Botes and Deputy Secretary of State Campbell reiterated their commitment to strengthening our trade and investment relations.

Furthermore, Deputy Minister Botes and Deputy Secretary of State Campbell agreed to work together to find lasting solutions to the Russia-Ukraine and Palestine-Israeli conflicts.

Deputy Ministers Botes and Deputy Secretary Campbell agreed to have more deeper and structured engagements in the near future in respect of the issues discussed.