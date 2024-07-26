Camfil Air Filtration Specialists Address Summer Air Quality Concerns Including Fireworks, Ozone, Bonfires

Camfil IAQ specialists highlight summer air quality issues, offering insights and solutions for cleaner, safer indoor environments.

Riverdale, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fireworks are essential for numerous US celebrations, notably the Fourth of July. Fireworks, bonfires, road trips, and other activities characteristic of long summer breaks in the United States can all significantly impact air quality, both indoor and outdoor.

In a new resource, air quality professionals from global air filtration manufacturer Camfil explain the pollution types released by fireworks, their impact on air quality, and other major factors affecting summer air quality.

“Most central air conditioning systems use panel filters that safeguard the equipment from large particles but are not efficient enough to shield building occupants from finer particulate matter or from gaseous pollutants,” shares Mark Davidson, a Camfil air quality specialist with over a decade of experience in the industry, “Consequently, HVAC systems may continuously recirculate contaminated air and introduce polluted outdoor air into the airflow.”

The article covers the following topics:

What air pollutants come from fireworks?

How do fireworks affect air quality on the 4th of July?

What other factors affect air quality during the summer?

How does summer pollution affect indoor air quality?

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less, and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 30​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,600 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

