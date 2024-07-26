One Health and healthPrecision Announce Partnership to Deliver Primary Care with the Medical Brain AI Assistant

One Health and healthPrecision partner to deliver Modern Primary Care with the Medical Brain AI Assistant, enhancing personalized care, improving outcomes, reducing costs, and 24/7 patient access.

New York, NY, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Health, a rapidly growing independent primary care provider group, and healthPrecision are excited to announce a strategic partnership to deliver Modern Primary Care by providing the Medical Brain AI Clinical Assistant to their growing number of patients and providers across multiple states.

The partnership between One Health and healthPrecision enables a fundamental and much needed shift in care by introducing Modern Primary Care. With Modern Primary Care, patients and providers benefit by having continuous access to personalized care. Medical Brain AI Clinical Assistant is a critical component of Modern Primary Care, automating care in real-time with patient-centric clinical decision support and real-time care orchestration. The Medical Brain will help hundreds of providers, and their patients shift to the Modern Primary Care delivery platform, achieving better outcomes at lower total cost of care, while minimizing burden on providers and enabling patients’ immediate access to care, 24/7.

“In a time where AI is being developed in healthcare, we felt it paramount to find a collaborative partner to ensure AI is integrated into our care delivery system in the right way. Together with the Medical Brain, we’re aligned in our collective vision to redefine healthcare as we know it today,” said One Health Co-CEO David Cook, MD.

“We’re confident that Modern Primary Care will restore the joy of medicine for providers by ensuring they can focus on connecting with and providing the highest quality of care for patients,” said Ehab Sharawy, MD, Co-CEO of One Health.

“Our mission and vision at healthPrecision come alive with every patient using the Medical Brain. By providing 24/7 assistance and attention, we ensure they receive the care and support they need, whenever they need it,” said Sonia Ben-Yehuda, Co-Founder and President.

“At healthPrecision, our mission is to harness the power of AI to transform healthcare delivery and improve patient outcomes. We’re thrilled to partner with One Health, a visionary organization that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence in care.” said Eyal Ephrat, MD, CEO and Co-Founder of healthPrecision.



About One Health

One Health is a leading physician alignment company dedicated to ensuring the patient-provider relationship is at the center of care, through an innovative Modern Primary Care platform which improves outcomes, quality of life, and provider experiences while reducing total cost of care. One Health has 30 locations across Charlotte and Winston-Salem, NC; and is rapidly expanding nationally.

About healthPrecision

healthPrecision specializes in advanced AI-powered clinical decision support. Its Medical Brain AI Platform empowers providers and patients with real-time, 24/7, high-precision care that improves outcomes at lower costs and streamlines provider workflow for greater efficiency and satisfaction. They’re dedicated to helping health systems, provider groups, and ACOs succeed in value-based care. With their patient-centric approach and a team of clinicians and AI, machine learning, and data science experts, healthPrecision is at the forefront of the AI revolution in health care.



Disclaimer: The information in this press release is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Individuals are advised to consult with their physician or other qualified healthcare provider regarding any medical concerns. Professional medical advice should not be ignored or delayed based on the content of this press release. The source company is the one issuing this release. Please contact them directly for further information.

Media Contact:

Company Name: healthPrecision / Medical Brain

Contact Person: David Rein

Phone: 646-844-1960

Address: 12 E 49th St, Floor 27, Suite 2707

City: New York

State: NY

Postal Code: 10017

Country: USA

Website: https://medicalbrain.com/

