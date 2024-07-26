Verano Announces the Opening of Zen Leaf Fairless Hills, the Company’s Newest Affiliated Dispensary in Pennsylvania, in Prime New Location

Zen Leaf Fairless Hills, the Company’s newest affiliated dispensary in Pennsylvania, relocated from its former home in Chester to 203 Lincoln Highway, a busy thoroughfare with daily traffic of over 17,000 vehicles per day 1

As the first medical cannabis dispensary in the city, Zen Leaf Fairless Hills will offer an elevated experience for area patients, including increased convenience and accessibility with numerous point-of-sale stations and kiosks for seamless in-store browsing and ordering

Verano’s active operations span 13 states, comprised of 142 dispensaries and 13 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1 million square feet of cultivation capacity



CHICAGO, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of Zen Leaf Fairless Hills in Pennsylvania on Friday, July 26th, following a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. local time. Zen Leaf Fairless Hills is located at 203 Lincoln Highway and will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

The dispensary is located in Bucks County, the fourth largest county in the Commonwealth with a total population of over 630,0002 residents. To increase accessibility and convenience, Zen Leaf Fairless Hills features large in-store kiosks and numerous point-of-sale stations to enhance the browsing and ordering experience for patients. To celebrate the grand opening of Zen Leaf Fairless Hills and following a ceremonial ribbon cutting, patients will be greeted with complimentary deals and doorbusters on featured branded products.

“We are excited to bring the Zen Leaf experience to local patients in Fairless Hills, where our talented team members will continue to deliver hospitality-driven care and top-quality products for local patients,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “As the Pennsylvania medical cannabis patient population continues to grow, we are grateful for the opportunity to deepen our roots in Bucks County at our newest Zen Leaf location in the Commonwealth, and look forward to providing a warm and welcoming environment for current and future patients.”

Zen Leaf Fairless Hills adds another convenient outlet for Philadelphia area patients, and solidifies Verano’s footprint in the state as one of the Company’s 18 affiliated Pennsylvania dispensaries. Verano’s Pennsylvania operations also include a state-of-the-art 62,000 square foot cultivation and processing facility in Chester, where the Company produces its signature Verano Reserve flower and Troches, concentrates and vapes; (the) Essence and Savvy flower and extracts; and Avexia RSO cannabis oil and topicals. For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at ZenLeafDispensaries.com for express in-store pickup.

