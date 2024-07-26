Cell And Gene Therapy Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Global CDMO Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

It will grow to $14.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.24 billion in 2023 to $5.41 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased technological advancements, favorable regulatory frameworks, increased investment, high prevalence of genetic disorders, and an increased number of strategic partnerships.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanded therapeutic applications, regulatory evolution, increased investment, technological innovations, and global collaboration.

Growth Driver Of The Cell And Gene Therapy Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market

The growing prevalence of cancer cases is expected to propel the growth of the cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market going forward. Cancer is a group of diseases characterized by uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells in the body. The growing prevalence of cancer cases is due to aging populations, lifestyle changes, environmental exposures, and improved detection methods. Cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) helps reduce cancer prevalence by developing and manufacturing innovative, targeted treatments that enhance efficacy and patient outcomes.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Novartis AG, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, AGC Biologics.

Major companies operating in the cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market are focused on expanding their portfolio with advanced solutions such as PluriMatrix technology to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and quality of cell-based product manufacturing. PluriMatrix technology is a proprietary system tailored for the large-scale production of cell-based products. This advanced technology facilitates the 3D expansion of cells on an industrial scale, ensuring high yield and consistent quality through an automated, fully controlled, and validated process.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Gene Therapy, Gene-Modified Cell Therapy, Cell Therapy

2) By Phase: Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, Phase 4

3) By Indication: Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Other Indications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Cell And Gene Therapy Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Definition

A cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) is a specialized company that provides services to support the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of cell-based and gene therapy products. These organizations offer services tailored to the unique needs of companies developing advanced therapies, including biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. Cell and gene therapy CDMOs play a critical role in accelerating the development and commercialization of advanced therapy products by offering specialized expertise, infrastructure, and services to support their clients' needs from early-stage development through commercialization.

Cell And Gene Therapy Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cell And Gene Therapy Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market size, cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market drivers and trends, cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market major players, cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) competitors' revenues, cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market positioning, and cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market growth across geographies. The cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

