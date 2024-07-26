Digital Health In Neurology Global Market 2024 To Reach $105.10 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 24.1%

Digital Health In Neurology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $105.10 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital health in neurology market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $35.74 billion in 2023 to $44.26 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to improved access to care for Parkinson’s disease patients through digital health tools, leveraged big data for computational health in neurology, integrated digital tools with neurogenetics research, digital health initiatives for movement disorders, particularly in telemedicine applications.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The digital health in neurology market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $105.10 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in AI and machine learning, telemedicine expansion, wearable technology and remote monitoring, big data and genomics integration, patient-centered digital health platforms, and regulatory and reimbursement frameworks.

Growth Driver Of The Digital Health In Neurology Market

The rising prevalence of neurological disorders is expected to propel the growth of digital health in the neurology market going forward. Neurological disorders are conditions that affect the nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord, and nerves throughout the body. The prevalence of neurological disorders is due to the aging population, lifestyle changes, environmental factors, genetics, improved diagnosis and awareness, and better survival rates for traumatic brain injuries (TBIs). Digital health technologies in neurology enable remote monitoring, personalized treatment, and early detection of neurological disorders, enhancing patient care and outcomes.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the digital health in neurology market include Neuralink Corp., Neuronetics Inc., NeuroPace Inc., Synaptive Medical, Cala Health, Magstim Co Ltd., MindMaze, MicroTransponder Inc.

Major companies operating in digital health in neurology market are focusing on developing innovative technology, such as a neural interface, to gain a competitive edge in the market. A neural interface is a technology that enables direct communication between the brain and external devices, allowing for control of or feedback from these devices.

Segments:

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Indication: Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Epilepsy, Other Indications

3) By End-Use: Patients, Providers, Payers, Other End-users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the digital health in neurology market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital health in neurology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Digital Health In Neurology Market Definition

Digital health in neurology refers to integrating technology into neurological care, encompassing telemedicine, wearable devices, mobile applications, electronic health records It aims to enhance patient monitoring, diagnosis, treatment, and management of neurological conditions through remote access, data analytics, and personalized interventions.

Digital Health In Neurology Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Digital Health In Neurology Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on digital health in neurology market size, digital health in neurology market drivers and trends, digital health in neurology market major players, digital health in neurology competitors' revenues, digital health in neurology market positioning, and digital health in neurology market growth across geographies. The digital health in neurology market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

