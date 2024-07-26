How Kusnap Online Shopping Platform Is Improving Economic Productivity In Nigeria
How Kusnap Online Shopping Platform Is Improving Economic Productivity In NigeriaLAGOS, WEST AFRICA, NIGERIA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advent of this digital age has ushered in many innovations - notable of which is the emergence and evolution of e-commerce which continues to be the driver of online shopping across the world. Today, e-commerce has significantly contributed to the ecommerce industry in Nigeria , which is in sync with the growing interest in online shopping, with an increasing number of merchants and buyers proliferating the market.
Nigeria is a big market for e-commerce for online business, which can partly be owed to the preponderance of the young population in the country that tilt their shopping preference towards the online space instead of the age-long traditional form of shopping at physical stores. This has, in turn, increased the number of e-commerce platforms operating to serve the teeming online shoppers in the country. But while various e-commerce platforms are characterized by features that make them somehow unique, one platform that continues to be ahead of the competitive e-commerce curve in Nigeria is Kusnap.
What Is Kusnap?
Kusnap is an online marketplace where buyers and sellers can meet to complete purchases and transactions over products and services. In other words, it is a peer-to-peer (P2P) e-commerce platform that facilitates trading between buyers and sellers.
Kusnap can be touted as the “Amazon of e-commerce” in Nigeria, which is owed to the fact that there is almost no product that you can not find on the platform. These include electronics, mobile phones & tablets, health & beauty products, groceries, men’s and women’s fashion products, baby items, as well as real estate. You can also find a range of services on the platform, thereby making it a one-stop e-commerce platform for products and services in Nigeria .
Therefore, Kusnap is ideal for businesses of every size seeking to attract more potential customers, as it also applies to online shopping enthusiasts who want to buy their preferred products from the comfort of their homes.
Benefits Of Kusnap To Economic Productivity In Nigeria
1. Development Of Small-Scale Businesses
It should be noted that small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria contribute about 50% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and account for over 80% of the employment in the country. Therefore, the role of SMEs in Nigeria’s economic growth can not be undermined, leading many businesses to emerge to serve the teeming population.
Kusnap is championing the cause of boosting economic productivity in Nigeria, thereby, creating jobs through businesses on its online marketplace. Here, businesses of every size can set up an account to reach the target and wider audience. This means that businesses offering products or services can leverage the power of the platform to maximize profit, which, in turn, leads them to significant growth that boosts the economic output of the country. It is common knowledge that a thriving business environment is pivotal to a country’s economic growth, which Kusnap has positioned itself to become.
2. Excellent And Affordable Shopping
Kusnap is designed with the goal of making online shopping easy, safe, and fast in contrast to the traditional form of shopping. As such, buyers tend to access their preferred products or services at the best prices on the platform, which helps them to save more money and use it for other essentials. There are also special offers like discounts on some of the products on the online marketplace. This, in a way, helps in surviving the current economic downturn in the country with rising inflation. These perks are one of the features that make Kusnap the best e-commerce platform in Nigeria.
From signing up for a Kusnap account to completing payment on the products or services you’ve purchased on the platform, the process is seamless. So this eliminates walking distance or taking too much time to get your essentials, which you can do through a few clicks on the platform.
3. International Trade
It is common knowledge that foreign exchange (Forex) is essential to the growth of any country, including Nigeria. International trade is one major field that can facilitate this Forex, which can help to strengthen the Nigerian naira and also boost the GDP. In light of this, Kusnap provides an innovative platform where buyers outside Nigeria can purchase locally-made products or access services that would enable businesses to receive payment in local or foreign currencies to improve remittance into the Nigerian economy.
In addition, the escrow feature on Kusnap is a major edge that the platform has over its competitors, which increases the confidence of buyers while fostering the commitment of sellers. This singular buyer’s protection feature can enable businesses on Kusnap to attract customers from other countries, as they are certain that their trade or transactions are safe on the online marketplace.
Conclusion
Kusnap continues to be ahead of its competitive curve as the platform is intentional about enabling businesses to thrive in the commercial landscape of Nigeria. This helps to increase purchasing power through profitability which results in business expansion. As business grows using Kusnap, the economy prospers.
