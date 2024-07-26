ProHance showcases its prowess in the Contact Center industry at Contact Island 2024
AI can be a powerful tool in optimizing operational efficiency and significantly enhancing customer satisfaction.”CEBU, PHILIPPINES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProHance, the leading workplace analytics and operations enablement platform, co-sponsored the Contact Island 2024 recently, an international conference dedicated to Customer Experience (CX) in the outsourcing and offshoring space hosted by Contact Center Association of the Philippines (CCAP).
The conference brought together industry leaders and experts to discuss the latest trends and innovations in Customer Experience (CX) within the outsourcing and offshoring sectors.
The Contact Center Association of the Philippines (CCAP), the premier organization representing the Philippine contact center industry, was responsible for this international conference. CCAP plays a crucial role in promoting cross-sector collaboration to sustain the Philippines; global leadership in market share, innovation, and best practices in the contact center industry.
Contact Islands 2024 provided a platform for in-depth dialogue on pressing issues such as the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in enhancing CX, the evolution of human capital, data security, enhancing customer experience, and fostering partnerships with the government for nation-building. The event featured prominent speakers from various companies, creating an innovation hub with interactive discussion groups, panels, and seminars, offering a comprehensive learning experience for all attendees.
Biddappa Sachin Machanda, Vice-President & Country Manager, ProHance (Philippines) led a session titled ‘AI Driven Customer Experience’; where participants gained valuable insights on leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies to revolutionize customer service approach. His presentation highlighted how AI can be a powerful tool in optimizing operational efficiency and significantly enhancing customer satisfaction.
As a co-sponsor of Contact Islands 2024, ProHance demonstrated its dedication to supporting the growth and development of the Philippines contact center industry. The company’s involvement underscores its commitment to advancing technological innovation and best practices within the sector.
ABOUT PROHANCE:
Empower your organization with ProHance's comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities, designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, amplify customer satisfaction, fuel data driven strategies, and seamlessly adapt to dynamic business landscapes. Currently used by over 370,000 plus users in 25 countries; harnessing ProHance propels your organization towards unparalleled strategic success, effortlessly achieving key organizational objectives. For more information, visit www.prohance.net
